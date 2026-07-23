Villa Maria Domain: A New Chapter for the Congrégation de Notre-Dame

A public, transparent sales process rooted in the Congregation's values

MONTREAL, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Les Soeurs de la Congrégation de Notre-Dame today announce that the Villa Maria Domain is being put up for sale. In addition to honouring the current lease with Villa Maria College, which expires in July 2030, any buyer will be required to negotiate a new lease for a minimum period of two additional years, that is, up to the summer of 2032.

The sale was contingent on two essential conditions: ensuring the relocation of the approximately 100 sisters living at Bon-Secours Residence, located on the Villa Maria Domain, and obtaining a thorough analysis of the future prospects for Villa Maria College.

Both of these conditions are now met. After more than four years of efforts, an agreement was reached to allow for the gradual relocation of the sisters from Bon-Secours Residence to a suitable living environment that provides care for the elderly. Furthermore, the report submitted on June 26 by the board of directors of Villa Maria College rules out the option of relocating the school.

Consequently, the sisters of the Congregation have decided to implement the measures announced today.

"It is our sincere hope that Villa Maria College will continue its mission for as long as possible. Recognizing the importance of providing predictability for families, staff and the community, we made sure that the terms of sale included specific commitments: respect for the current lease through 2030 and the buyer's obligation to negotiate a new lease with the College for a minimum term of two years ", said Sister Ona Bessette, Superior General of the Congrégation de Notre-Dame.

The College's continuity is at the heart of the selection criteria

Bids for the sale of the Domain will be evaluated based on specific criteria, including:

Compliance with Villa Maria College's current lease through to July 2030;

A commitment to negotiate a new lease of at least two years with the College;

The preservation of green spaces;

Protecting the site's heritage value;

Commitment to the values of the Congregation;

The fair market value of the property.

Villa Maria College may also exercise its right of first refusal following the Congegration's consideration of an offer that it is prepared to accept.

Preserving and protecting the Villa Maria Domain

Recognizing the importance of the Villa Maria Domain to the Montreal community, the Congregation reaffirms its commitment to preserving the heritage and green spaces of this site. It will ensure that its future is planned responsibly, with respect for its heritage, its natural environment and its urban landscape. The sale will remain subject to approval by the Vatican.

For over 170 years, Les Soeurs de la Congrégation de Notre-Dame have been careful to preserve this emblematic site and intend to continue this commitment until the conclusion of the sales process.

Respectful support for the sisters and employees

The relocation of the sisters at Bon-Secours Residence will take place gradually between 2026 and 2028. The affected employees will receive accompaniment and appropriate support measures to help them through this transition period and to recognize their contributions to the community of sisters.

A lasting legacy for Quebec society

In keeping with its educational mission, the Congregation plans to donate the net proceeds from the sale of the Villa Maria Domain to a dedicated endowment fund intended to support vulnerable students in public elementary and secondary schools in Quebec.

This legacy builds on the work of Marguerite Bourgeoys and reflects the Congregation's commitment to continuing to promote access to education and equal opportunities for future generations.

About the Villa Maria Domain

Located in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough of Montreal, the Villa Maria Domain covers an area of 1,669,320 square feet. Owned by Les Soeurs de la Congrégation de Notre-Dame since 1854, it is home to Bon-Secours Residence, Sacré-Coeur Residence, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Residence, the Congregation's administrative offices and Villa Maria College, an educational institution founded more than 170 years ago.

About the Congrégation de Notre-Dame

Founded in Ville-Marie (Montreal) in the 17th century by Marguerite Bourgeoys, the Congrégation de Notre-Dame is a Catholic religious community recognized for its exceptional contribution to education in Quebec and elsewhere in the world.

Throughout its history, the Congregation has founded, administered or supported more than 340 schools and has played an important role in providing women with access to higher education. True to its mission, it continues today to be committed to the fields of education, solidarity, social justice and environmental protection.

The Congregation currently has 411 sisters in Canada, the United States, Central America, Cameroon, Japan and France. This international presence is a testament to the vitality of a mission that has been inspired by the legacy of Marguerite Bourgeoys for more than 350 years.

For the purchasing process of the Villa Maria Domain

https://www1.cnd-m.org/docs/CIM-DomaineVillaMaria-FR-2026-2.pdf

https://www1.cnd-m.org/docs/DomaineVillaMaria-CIM-2026-EN.pdf

SOURCE Les Sœurs de la Congrégation de Notre-Dame

Source and information: Les Sœurs de la Congrégation de Notre-Dame, [email protected], (514) 817-1185