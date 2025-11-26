Viettel Cyber Security Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Vietnamese Cybersecurity Services Market Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Customer Success and Strategic Execution

Recognized for its end-to-end innovation, operational efficiency, and commitment to customer-centric cybersecurity services

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Viettel Cyber Security (VCS) has been awarded the 2025 Vietnamese Cybersecurity Services Market Leadership Recognition for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategic execution, and customer success. This recognition highlights VCS's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. VCS excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

"VCS offers a robust portfolio of services that spans MSS, PSS, and systems integration. Unlike many competitors who resell third-party solutions, VCS owns its entire technology stack, enabling seamless integration, enhanced performance, and consistent quality control across its services," said Anh Tien Vu, Global Cybersecurity Research Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, cost efficiency, and operational excellence, VCS has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in technological independence have enabled it to scale effectively across Vietnam and position itself for regional influence in Southeast Asia.

Innovation remains central to VCS's approach. Its suite of managed security services (MSS), professional security services (PSS), and systems integration capabilities address the full spectrum of enterprise cybersecurity needs--delivering faster threat detection, stronger protection, and minimized downtime through the use of proprietary tools, deep network insights, and AI-powered automation. "Being recognized by Frost & Sullivan is an honor that reflects our unwavering commitment to customer success. We dedicate to advancing cybersecurity solutions and setting new benchmarks for excellence across the region, ensuring enterprises operate securely and confidently in a complex digital landscape." said by Viettel Cyber Security Representative.

VCS's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By streamlining service delivery, aligning offerings with local regulatory and business needs, and maintaining high service availability, the company continues to deliver value across diverse industry segments. Its integration of consulting, threat intelligence, and scalable platforms ensures that clients achieve stronger security resilience without compromising performance or cost.

Frost & Sullivan commends VCS for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of cybersecurity services in Vietnam and beyond--driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Market Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

