WENDAKE, QC, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC) welcome the report from the Quebec Ombudsman. The report highlights that, despite some progress, much work still needs to be done by the Quebec government to meet the targets set by the Viens Commission.

In the report he tabled this morning, the Quebec Ombudsman made four recommendations. Among them is the development of a government strategy on cultural safety, the deployment of which would be the responsibility of each government department and agency.

"I acknowledge that the government has made some budgetary adjustments, but to build a true government-to-government relationship, working together with First Nations is essential. In its fourth recommendation, the Ombudsman's report clearly outlines the way forward: to develop, in collaboration with First Nations and Inuit, legislation to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This approach will make it possible to strengthen cultural safety and fully respect our collective rights," said Francis Verreault-Paul, Chief of the AFNQL.

Regarding the Act to establish the cultural safety approach within the health and social services network, the Ombudsman emphasizes that the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux must, in collaboration with First Nations, develop a clear plan for its implementation.

"All recommendations must be considered to ensure the full and coherent implementation of the measures necessary to integrate a co-development approach in all public services offered to First Nations, including those related to health and social services. Ensuring cultural safety and addressing systemic discrimination remain central issues in our society, as do the recognition and promotion of Indigenous languages. Establishing an advisory committee on language issues specific to First Nations is essential to guarantee services that are inclusive, equitable, and truly respectful of our realities," stated Derek Montour, President of the FNQLHSSC Board of Directors.

Concerted actions and the maintenance of stable and recurring funding for initiatives in social services, justice, and other areas are essential to ensuring the implementation of concrete actions and preventing service disruptions that directly affect First Nations.

The AFNQL and the FNQLHSSC eagerly await the next report from the Quebec Ombudsman, which will assess actions concerning children and youth, a crucial tool for highlighting the needs and priorities of First Nations local governments and supporting their inherent right to self-determination.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political organization that brings together 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

About the FNQLHSSC

The FNQLHSSC is a non-profit organization that supports Quebec First Nations in achieving their objectives in terms of health, wellness, culture, and self-determination.

SOURCE Commission de la santé et des services sociaux des Premières Nations du Québec et du Labrador

