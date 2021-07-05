$500,000 from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports VETS Canada's Guitars for Vets

HALIFAX, NS, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence announced funding for Veteran Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS Canada) from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund.

VETS Canada was awarded $500,000 from the Fund to support the Guitars for Vets program, which matches Veterans and still-serving CAF members suffering from PTSD or other service-related disabilities with gently-used guitars and online/volunteer lessons.

The Government of Canada's Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund provides grants and contributions to private, public or academic organizations to support research, initiatives and projects that enhance the well-being of Veterans and their families.

Quotes

"VETS Canada does exceptional work with Veterans right across the country, and they're one of our most important partners when it comes to supporting folks who've served Canada in uniform. It's projects like Guitars for Vets than can play a big difference in someone's life, and I'm proud we're able to support it through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund.

Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Through our Guitars for Vets program, we have witnessed, first hand, the healing power of music and we are very excited that this funding will allow us to put that healing power into the hands of more Veterans across the country."

Jim Lowther, President and CEO, VETS Canada

Quick Facts

VETS Canada was founded in 2010 by Veteran Jim Lowther as a way to help fellow Veterans who were homeless, unemployed and/or at risk of suicide.

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports research projects and innovative initiatives tailored to improving the well-being of Veterans and their families.

Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has provided about $25 million to help more than 60 organizations improve the lives of Veterans and their families right across the country in areas like homelessness, mental health, the transition to civilian life, supporting women Veterans and more.

Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has provided about $25 million to help more than 60 organizations improve the lives of Veterans and their families right across the country in areas like homelessness, mental health, the transition to civilian life, supporting women Veterans and more.

Budget 2021 provides an additional $15 million over three years, starting this year, to expand and enhance the fund for projects supporting Veterans during the post COVID-19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, employment, retraining, and health challenges, along with supporting women and LGBTQ2 Veterans. A call out for this new funding will be taking place soon.

In 2019, VETS Canada was awarded $840,000 to support its A Beacon of Hope program, which provides assistance for homeless Veterans.

