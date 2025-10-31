MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - To encourage economic and social independence among Veterans who are experiencing homelessness or are at imminent risk of becoming homeless, and to promote their reintegration into the community, the federal government is investing more than $1.4 million in two projects in Montreal aimed at improving the services available to Veterans and providing them with housing assistance.

Funding was announced today by the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Minister responsible for Official Languages, and Quebec Lieutenant, as part of the Services and Support Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program, announced in April 2023.

Services such as mental health counseling and resources are essential to supporting Veterans who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless. That is why the federal government, through the Services and Supports Stream of the Veterans Homelessness Program, funds customized initiatives to meet the needs of Veterans across the country. By adopting a "housing first" approach, these projects aim to provide comprehensive support and ensure that no Veteran is left behind.

First, federal funding of $861,952 will be used to support the Montreal-based organization Old Brewery Mission in implementing measures and services such as psychosocial home visits to promote the economic and social independence of Veterans who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless, thereby encouraging their social reintegration.

Federal funding of $641,441 will also enable La Maison du Père to offer Veterans transitional housing, support in regaining residential stability, and greater social inclusion. This project will also help identify Veterans among homeless individuals so that they can quickly receive the specialized services and personalized support they need to improve their living conditions and health.

The Veterans Homelessness Program provides Canadian Veterans with much-needed services and housing assistance. Veterans have served our country with courage and deserve a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home.

"Our government is proud to support these important projects in Montreal. By offering Veterans a safe place to live, and the resources and community they need to thrive we are ensuring that those who have served our country receive the dignity, care, and opportunities they deserve."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"By investing in organizations that fight homelessness, our government is reaffirming its commitment to building a more inclusive, equitable, and humane country. These concrete announcements for our Veterans are not just numbers: they reflect our firm determination to take action, support Canadians, and build strong communities. We will not stop until we have ended homelessness in our country once and for all."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Minister responsible for Official Languages, and Quebec Lieutenant

"It is our duty to provide our Veterans with the support they need to regain stability, dignity, and a sense of belonging. Thanks to this funding, the Old Brewery Mission will be able to support even more Veterans through its Sentinels program, helping them find sustainable housing and fully reintegrate into society. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for its trust and commitment to ensuring that no Veteran is left behind."

James Hughes, President and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission

"La Maison du Père has been supporting Veterans who find themselves homeless for many years. Our intervention team can attest to the difficulties these men experience in adapting to civilian life. La Maison du Père acts as a leader at the Table d'actions des anciens militaires itinérants (TAAMI) to ensure collaboration among all stakeholders who can promote residential stabilization for the many disaffiliated Veterans. It is in this spirit that our workers collaborate with Veteran peer support workers, whose experience and listening skills facilitate the identification and connection with the individuals concerned."

Jaelle Bégarin, President and CEO of La Maison du Père

The Old Brewery Mission is receiving $861,952 through the Services and Supports Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program.

La Maison du Père is receiving $641,441 through the Services and Supports Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program.

The Veteran Homelessness Program supports Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is funding projects under two streams: Services and Supports Stream – $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services such as counselling and treatment for substance use. Capacity Building Stream – $6.2 million for research, improved data collection, and capacity building for organizations to deliver tailored services.

According to Census 2021, there are an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans.

As of October 2025, the Government of Canada estimates that there are approximately 1,800 Veterans experiencing homelessness across Canada.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is a part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion-plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency that will build and finance affordable housing at scale, while catalysing a more innovative housing industry and increasing its productivity.

Through Budget 2024 the government is providing an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

