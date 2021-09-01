Veson Nautical Announces Acquisition of Data Solutions Product Oceanbolt

Veson Nautical, the global market leader for commercial maritime software, announces acquisition of Oceanbolt. Tweet this

Since the inception of the Norway-based venture in 2019, Oceanbolt's innovative data platform has earned the respect of an impressive client base of dry bulk owner-operators, commodities traders, supply chain coordinators, and tonnage charterers. Oceanbolt combines a best-in-class AIS processing engine with a proprietary geospatial database of port and berth polygons to allow computationally expensive calculations to be processed in a matter of seconds. Today, Oceanbolt processes 30+ billion data points, makes 60+ million daily observations, and tracks 5+ billion tons of cargo each year over 140 commodities.

"The industry expertise, marketing insight, and technical capability that the Oceanbolt team has delivered to the industry is truly remarkable," said Veson Nautical CEO, John Veson. "We are thrilled to welcome Oceanbolt to the Veson family. Our two organizations are deeply aligned in our mission to empower the maritime shipping and commodity trading communities to make the best possible decisions with the greatest possible agility."

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Veson Nautical and are confident that users will benefit from a significantly enhanced product offering," said Niclas Dæhli Priess, Co-founder, Oceanbolt. "There are clear benefits from combining Oceanbolt's analytics-focused solution with Veson's extensive suite of products and industry knowledge," Priess added. "With shared resources from Veson, we expect to see the accuracy and functionality of Oceanbolt's algorithms further enhanced. VIP users will benefit from having additional data and increased visibility at the right time when making trading or commercial freight decisions."

"In an increasingly digital world, the ability to successfully deploy data-driven decision-making processes is becoming a key competitive differentiator," said Mads Schou-Andreasen, CEO, and Co-founder, Oceanbolt.

"With so much at stake for industry stakeholders, it's critical that we deliver trusted and accurate data solutions that empower our clients with actionable insights," said Schou-Andreasen. "Oceanbolt and Veson's shared vision for the shipping and commodity industries will accelerate our innovation, opening up new ways for our clients to leverage data to make better business decisions. Together, we can deliver the most compelling data and analytics solutions available in the market."

Oceanbolt, Co-founders Niclas Dæhli Priess and Mads Schou-Andreasen will join the Veson Nautical team as Director, Product Management and Director, Software Engineering – responsible for the Oceanbolt product.

The addition of the Oceanbolt solution to Veson's suite of offerings strengthens Veson's mission to be the standard platform that propels maritime commerce by deepening and expanding their breadth of expertise and resources, driving value for both client communities.

Deeper Insights for Veson Nautical Clients

As the appetite for decision-ready data continues to intensify, Oceanbolt will provide Veson clients the opportunity to benefit from a robust and dynamic data intelligence solution with more direct access to key market insights and analysis of trade flow, congestion, and global vessel events. By providing rich, real-time data on a multitude of external variables that impact decisions for all stakeholders in the marine contract, Oceanbolt will strengthen the integrity, depth, and breadth of data available to Veson clients in support of our goal to transform the way they work and make decisions. The addition of Oceanbolt will also provide Veson with new opportunities to serve commodity trader and supply chain scheduler users more robustly. Oceanbolt will be offered as a standalone product for Veson clients, with future potential for direct integration of Oceanbolt data into the Veson IMOS Platform.

Robust Commercial Capabilities for Oceanbolt Clients

Ultimately, decision-shaping insights like those provided by Oceanbolt must make their way into business workflows for their true value to be unlocked. As a robust commercial platform with value that is widely recognized by the world's leading owner-operators, commodities traders, and tonnage charterers, the Veson IMOS Platform provides Oceanbolt clients with the dynamic tools and capabilities needed to bring data to life in the moments where it can make the greatest possible impact. Furthermore, Veson possesses robust expertise and specialized functionality that can add tremendous value to clients in the dry bulk, tanker, and energy segments.

About Veson Nautical

Founded to transform the way the maritime world makes decisions, Veson is the global market leader in developing, implementing, and supporting the solutions that propel maritime commerce. Driven by a commitment to continual innovation, a spirit of collaboration, and an enduring focus on client success, Veson is a trusted partner to maritime operations as they navigate evolving business realities and new possibilities in a digital age.

www.veson.com

About Oceanbolt

Founded in 2019, Oceanbolt is a data-as-a-service company focused on delivering real-time dry bulk intelligence via a web-based analytics dashboard, API, SDKs (Python, R), and Excel Add-in. Oceanbolt strives to become the global reference for intelligence on dry bulk commodity flows and shipping operations to allow market participants to make the best-informed decisions.

www.oceanbolt.com

