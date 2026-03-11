Vertiv's LATAM Business Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Latin American Company of the Year Recognition for Leadership in Data Center Infrastructure for AI and HPC

Vertiv Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Latin American Company of the Year Recognition for Leadership in Data Center Infrastructure for AI and HPC

SAN ANTONIO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Vertiv's LATAM business has been honored with the 2025 Latin American Company of the Year Recognition in the Data Center Infrastructure for AI and HPC industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Vertiv's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation & performance and customer impact. Vertiv excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "In 2025, Vertiv globally launched its liquid cooling portfolio designed to support AI and high-performance HPC applications, with seamless integration with protected IT equipment and complementary infrastructure. Since 2024, these liquid cooling systems have been provided to regional users, enabling global scaling based on best practices and success cases. The portfolio is the most comprehensive in Latin America, and its proactive digital maintenance is a key differentiator in the market," said Carina Gonçalves, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, localized expansion, and strategic customer collaborations, Vertiv has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving AI-driven landscape. As AI workloads push rack densities beyond 30 kW and up to 120 kW or more, the company has invested significantly in advanced power and thermal management technologies, hybrid modular designs, and services to meet the needs of hyperscale and colocation data centers across Latin America.

Innovation remains central to Vertiv's approach. Its comprehensive portfolio of critical digital infrastructure solutions--including heat exchangers, cooling distribution units (CDUs), prefabricated modular power and cooling blocks, and remote monitoring and management platforms--addresses the full spectrum of AI and HPC deployment requirements. From installation and commissioning to lifecycle services, fluid management, and proactive digital maintenance, Vertiv delivers scalable, energy-efficient solutions that improve power usage effectiveness (PUE) and water use efficiency (WUE). "This recognition reflects the rapid evolution of AI infrastructure across Latin America and the growing need for resilient, high-performance digital infrastructure," said Alex Sasaki, Sales Vice President for Vertiv Latin America. "Our focus is to help organizations in the region deploy scalable power and cooling solutions that support the next generation of AI and high-performance computing."

Vertiv's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. The company supports customers through more than 240 service centers globally, over 3,500 field engineers, and 190 technical response specialists. In Latin America, Vertiv has reinforced its regional footprint through strategic contracts and localized investments, including a landmark agreements wlocal data center providers to pioneer liquid-cooling systems for hyperdense AI applications. With local Vertiv sales teams and channel-led delivery model, localized service hubs in Colombia, Mexico, Chile, and Peru, and the launch of Vertiv Academy Latin America underscore its focus on knowledge transfer, operational excellence, and long-term customer value.

Frost & Sullivan commends Vertiv for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and response to the needs of the regional markets. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of data center infrastructure for AI and HPC and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

