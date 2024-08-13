Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSXV: VTX) - Vertex Resource Group Ltd. ("Vertex" or the "Company") reports its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The following should be read in conjunction with the Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Vertex for the period ended June 30, 2024, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Vertex has successfully navigated through difficult conditions across multiple business lines including wildfires, tornadoes, and production delays, all of which have negatively impacted the business. With our current backlog, demand is expected to be steady throughout the rest of the year and heading into 2025.

Key financial results for the three and six-months June 30, 2024, and 2023 are as follows:











HIGHLIGHTS









Three Months ended Years ended

June 30, June 30, (in thousands of Canadian Dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross revenue 57,159 63,147 116,990 121,804 Less flow through subcontractor costs 460 844 1,782 2,693 Net revenue 56,699 62,303 115,208 119,111 Profit margin 16,521 17,401 29,867 32,007 Profit margin % 29 % 28 % 26 % 27 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 10,047 10,956 16,947 19,571 Adjusted EBITDA % 18 % 18 % 15 % 16 % Free cash flow (1) 1,742 3,964 2,179 8,511 Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic and diluted (1) 0.09 0.09 0.15 0.17 Earnings per share, basic and diluted 0.00 0.01 (0.01) 0.02 (1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"









HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Environmental Consulting net revenue increased by 4.8% compared to Q2 2023.

Profit margin increased 1.2% compared to Q2 2023.

Amendments to the $76.0 million Credit Facilities including extension of the maturity date to May 31, 2027 and an increase to the syndicate term loan of $5.0 million .

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Environmental Consulting net revenue increased by 12.4% compared to 2023.

Repurchased common shares throughout the first half at a weighted average of $0.40 , for total consideration of $1.0 million . The total amount of common shares repurchased and cancelled during the Normal Course Issuer Bid represents 3.2% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

OUTLOOK

Vertex's commitment to operational efficiency and market engagement has been crucial in addressing the challenges posed by natural events, such as the wildfires in Western Canada. Despite these adversities, the company has maintained a stable market presence, albeit at a lower level compared to the previous year. Looking forward, Vertex is poised to meet the anticipated demand for its services in the latter half of 2024, supported by a backlog of scheduled projects.

The strategic focus on sustainable energy and carbon intensity reduction remains at the forefront of Vertex's operations. This approach not only aligns with the global shift towards environmental consciousness but also positions Vertex as a proactive player in assisting clients and undertaking internal projects that contribute to this cause. The emphasis on cross-selling services across various industries and project phases underlines the company's adaptability and commitment to growth.

As Vertex grows and adjusts to customer and market needs, we continually evaluate the return on assets that we deploy to ensure we have a strong balance sheet that supports future strategic initiatives. Operational and administrative efficiencies are identified as key drivers for financial performance, with a clear aim to enhance adjusted EBITDA and net income. By streamlining processes and maintaining a disciplined approach to market engagement, Vertex is navigating through the current landscape with resilience and a forward-looking perspective. The dedication to these strategic pillars is expected to support Vertex's journey through the second half of 2024 and beyond.

ABOUT VERTEX

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 1,000 employees and lease operators that provide services to help clients achieve their developmental and operational goals. From initial site selection, consultation and regulatory approval, through construction, operation and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as energy, mining, utilities, private development, public infrastructure, construction, telecommunications, forestry, agriculture and government.

Vertex principally operates in Canada with select locations in the United States.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release includes certain terms or performance measures that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including "Adjusted EBITDA". The data presented is intended to provide additional information that should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute measure of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and accompanying notes.

A) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) for the sum of income taxes, finance costs including interest accretion on lease liabilities, depreciation of property and equipment and right of use assets, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, restructuring costs and impairment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an indicator of its principal business activities operational performance prior to consideration of how its activities are financed and the impact of taxation, non-cash depreciation and amortization, restructuring costs and other non-cash expenses such as impairments required under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is used by many analysts as an important analytical tool and the management of Vertex believes it is useful for providing readers with additional clarity on Vertex's operational performance. This measure is also considered important by the Company's lenders in determining compliance by the Company with the financial covenants under its lending arrangements.

B) "Free cash flow" is a non-IFRS financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for free cash flow is cash flow from operating activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow is set forth in the table below. Management uses the term "free cash flow" for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt and provide shareholder returns.

C) "Adjusted Working Capital" is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated by reducing current liablities by the current portion of loans and borrowings, lease liablities and other liabilities. Adjusted working capital is used by Vertex to monitor its capital structure, liquidity, and it's ability to fund current operations.

D) "Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic and diluted" is a non-financial measure which is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by the weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted.

Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and adjusted working capital are provided in the following tables.

















ADJUSTED EBITDA







Three months ended

Three months ended









June 30,

June 30,









2024 2023

2024 2023 Net income (loss) for the period





563 1,604

(808) 2,615 Add:

















Depreciation and amortization





6,398 5,727

12,296 11,307 Finance costs







2,853 3,099

5,588 5,596 Share-based compensation





60 100

119 100 Income tax expense (recovery)





173 426

(248) (47) Adjusted EBITDA







10,047 10,956

16,947 19,571

















FREE CASH FLOW







Three months ended

Three months ended









June 30,

June 30,









2024 2023

2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities





10,805 11,605

20,081 26,990 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items



(860) (922)

(3,216) (7,797) Maintenance capex







(6,092) (5,631)

(10,093) (7,845) Cash interest







(2,125) (2,395)

(4,133) (4,243) Depreciation of right of use assets - real property



(1,001) (1,041)

(1,903) (2,078) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment



1,015 2,348

1,443 3,484 Free cash flow







1,742 3,964

2,179 8,511













ADJUSTED WORKING CAPITAL





June 30, December 31,











2024 2023 Current assets







64,472 70,408















Current liabilities, less







59,024 69,170

Current portion of loans and borrowings



(15,837) (14,701)

Current portion of lease liabilities





(9,248) (10,722)

Current portion of other liabilities





(1,333) (1,532) Current liabilities (excluding current portion of loans and

borrowings, lease liabilities, and other liabilities)

32,606 42,215 Adjusted working capital





31,866 28,193

Forward-Looking Information

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements and information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of Vertex as of the date of this Press Release unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "outlook", "potential", "estimated", "intends", "continue", "may", "will", "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this Press Release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated financial performance; the outlook for 2024; the Company's ability to grow profitably; sufficiency of working capital; and with respect to Vertex's ability to meet evolving customer demands.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which Vertex operates in general, such as:

Ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources

Ability to market to new customers

Ability to obtain equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner

Ability to secure work

Adjustments and cancellations of backlog

Changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and environmental regulations

Collection of recognized revenue

Commodity price, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations

Competition, ethics, and reputational risks

Compliance with environmental laws risks

Cyber-security risks

Economy and cyclicality

Global pandemics

Health, safety and environmental risks

Industry and inherent project delivery risks

Insurance risk

Joint venture risk

Labour matters

Litigation risk

Loss of key management; ability to hire and retain qualified and capable personnel

Maintaining safe worksites

Operational risks

Potential for non-payment and credit risk and ongoing financing availability

Third party credit risk

Unforeseen weather conditions

Unanticipated shutdowns, work stoppages, and lockouts

Volatility of market trading

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of the parties, and the combined company are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to: Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, which may be accessed on Vertex's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as, and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact: Terry Stephenson, CEO or Sherry Bielopotocky, CFO at 780-464-3295