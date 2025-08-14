Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSXV: VTX) - Vertex Resource Group Ltd. ("Vertex" or the "Company") reports its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The following should be read in conjunction with the Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Vertex for the period ended June 30, 2025, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Vertex operates within a dynamic North American landscape, marked by trade fluctuations and tariff uncertainties that have created challenges for several of the industries we operate in. Throughout the quarter, extensive forest fires and evacuations affected the execution of maintenance projects. Nevertheless, Vertex has demonstrated strategic resilience, as Environmental Consulting exceeded expectations and helped offset the impact on sectors within Environmental Services that are more susceptible to global volatility.

Key financial results for the three and six months June 30, 2025, and 2024 are as follows:

HIGHLIGHTS









Three Months ended Six Months ended

June 30, June 30, (in thousands of Canadian Dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross revenue 54,160 57,159 110,662 116,990 Less flow through subcontractor costs 3,930 460 9,310 1,782 Net revenue 50,230 56,699 101,352 115,208 Profit margin 12,225 16,521 22,942 29,867 Profit margin % 24 % 29 % 23 % 26 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 6,371 10,047 11,592 16,947 Adjusted EBITDA % 13 % 18 % 11 % 15 % Free cash flow (1) 1,258 1,742 2,787 2,179 Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic and diluted (1) 0.06 0.09 0.10 0.15 Earnings per share, basic and diluted (0.03) 0.00 (0.05) (0.01)

(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

Environmental Consulting net revenue increased by 13% compared to 2024.

Environmental Consulting adjusted EBITDA (1) increased by 57% compared to 2024.

increased by 57% compared to 2024. G&A expenses were reduced by 10% compared to Q2 2024.

Finance costs were reduced by 28% year-over-year due to reduced debt levels.

Reduced loans and borrowings and lease liabilities by $2.9 million during the quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

Environmental Consulting net revenue increased by 5% compared to H1 2024.

Environmental Consulting adjusted EBITDA (1) increased by 37% compared to 2024.

increased by 37% compared to 2024. G&A expenses were reduced by 12% compared to H1 2024.

Finance costs were reduced by 23% year-over-year due to reduced debt levels.

Reduced loans and borrowings and lease liabilities by $5.9 million during H1 2025.

OUTLOOK

The first half of 2025 has presented macroeconomic challenges that continue to pressure commodity prices, capital investment, and broader market sentiment. These factors have contributed to increased customer uncertainty, resulting in deferred investment decisions, subdued activity levels across key regions, and a shift in focus toward cash flow preservation and operational efficiency. While these factors have impacted Vertex, we remain resilient with a focused view of the evolving landscape.

We remain committed to core objectives and have proactively adjusted our execution strategy to navigate current conditions. Cost management remains a top priority, and we are actively pursuing strategic adjustments to enhance our efficiency and strengthen our corporate framework. By reducing capital expenditures for the remainder of 2025, we are preserving liquidity and maintaining the flexibility needed to respond to emerging opportunities while continuing to reduce debt levels.

When market conditions stabilize, Vertex is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and deliver long-term value. Our cautious optimism reflects both the realities of the current environment and our confidence in the company's ability to thrive through disciplined execution and strategic agility.

ABOUT VERTEX

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 1,000 employees and lease operators that provide services to help clients achieve their developmental and operational goals. From initial site selection, consultation and regulatory approval, through construction, operation and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as energy, mining, utilities, private development, public infrastructure, construction, telecommunications, forestry, agriculture and government.

Vertex principally operates in Canada with select locations in the United States.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release includes certain terms or performance measures that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including "Adjusted EBITDA". The data presented is intended to provide additional information that should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute measure of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and accompanying notes.

A) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) for the sum of income taxes, finance costs including interest accretion on lease liabilities, depreciation of property and equipment and right of use assets, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, restructuring costs and impairment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an indicator of its principal business activities operational performance prior to consideration of how its activities are financed and the impact of taxation, non-cash depreciation and amortization, restructuring costs and other non-cash expenses such as impairments required under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is used by many analysts as an important analytical tool and the management of Vertex believes it is useful for providing readers with additional clarity on Vertex's operational performance. This measure is also considered important by the Company's lenders in determining compliance by the Company with the financial covenants under its lending arrangements.

B) "Free cash flow" is a non-IFRS financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for free cash flow is cash flow from operating activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow is set forth in the table below. Management uses the term "free cash flow" for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt and provide shareholder returns.

C) "Adjusted Working Capital" is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated by reducing current liablities by the current portion of loans and borrowings, lease liablities and other liabilities. Adjusted working capital is used by Vertex to monitor its capital structure, liquidity, and it's ability to fund current operations.

D) "Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic and diluted" is a non-financial measure which is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by the weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted.

Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and adjusted working capital are provided in the following tables.

ADJUSTED EBITDA





Three months ended

Six months ended









June 30,

June 30,









2025 2024

2025 2024 Net (loss) income for the period



(3,254) 563

(5,627) (808) Add:

















Depreciation and amortization



5,824 6,398

11,881 12,296 Finance costs





2,065 2,853

4,313 5,588 Impairment







2,707 -

2,707 - Share-based compensation



17 60

35 119 Income tax (recovery) expense



(988) 173

(1,717) (248) Adjusted EBITDA





6,371 10,047

11,592 16,947

FREE CASH FLOW





Three months ended

Six months ended









June 30,

June 30,









2025 2024

2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities



6,131 10,805

10,905 20,081 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items 55 (860)

670 (3,216) Maintenance capex





(3,227) (6,092)

(5,213) (10,093) Cash interest







(1,404) (2,125)

(3,105) (4,133) Depreciation of right of use assets - real property (690) (1,001)

(1,678) (1,903) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 393 1,015

1,208 1,443 Free cash flow





1,258 1,742

2,787 2,179

ADJUSTED WORKING CAPITAL



June 30, December 31,











2025 2024 Current assets







54,925 64,767















Current liabilities, less





53,273 61,417

Current portion of loans and borrowings

(11,240) (12,096)

Current portion of lease liabilities



(7,515) (8,778)

Current portion of other liabilities



(333) (1,000) Current liabilities (excluding current portion of loans and

borrowings, lease liabilities, and other liabilities)

34,185 39,543 Adjusted working capital





20,740 25,224

Forward-Looking Information

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements and information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of Vertex as of the date of this Press Release unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "outlook", "potential", "estimated", "intends", "continue", "may", "will", "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this Press Release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated financial performance; the outlook for 2025; the Company's ability to grow profitably; sufficiency of working capital; and with respect to Vertex's ability to meet evolving customer demands.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which Vertex operates in general, such as:

Ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources

Ability to market to new customers

Ability to obtain equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner

Ability to secure work

Adjustments and cancellations of backlog

Changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and environmental regulations

Collection of recognized revenue

Commodity price, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations

Competition, ethics, and reputational risks

Compliance with environmental laws risks

Cyber-security risks

Economy and cyclicality

Geopolitical risks

Global pandemics

Health, safety and environmental risks

Industry and inherent project delivery risks

Insurance risk

Joint venture risk

Labour matters

Litigation risk

Loss of key management; ability to hire and retain qualified and capable personnel

Maintaining safe worksites

Operational risks

Potential for non-payment and credit risk and ongoing financing availability

Third party credit risk

Unforeseen weather conditions

Unanticipated shutdowns, work stoppages, and lockouts

Volatility of market trading

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of the parties, and the combined company are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to: Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which may be accessed on Vertex's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as, and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

