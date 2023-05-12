VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF ITS 2022 ESG REPORT

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (" Vertex " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 ESG report as part of its ongoing corporate commitment to sustainability.

This ESG report presents Vertex's data and results over a 2-year period including 2021 and 2022. We have committed to provide a full, comprehensive ESG report every 2 years and are pleased to meet that commitment with the release of our second full ESG report.

As an environmental and industrial service business, our commitment to sustainability extends beyond our organization. We have articulated this in our second full report, which further addresses our dual‑phase approach to ESG performance. We remain committed to expanding our supply chain services to help more customers solve their ESG problems, while working relentlessly to reduce the intensity of our organizational impacts on the environment.

"We are excited to release our second full ESG report, and share our ongoing success and commitment to the continual improvement of our Environment, Social and Governance systems," said Terry Stephenson, President of Vertex. "We are proud of the steps our organization is taking in supporting sustainability for our customers and internally in our own operation."

Key highlights from Vertex's reported results include:

2021 to 2022 Supply Chain ESG Highlights

60% growth of environment and industrial services revenue

$96 million of revenue includes Indigenous partnerships

of revenue includes Indigenous partnerships Industrial cleaning and maintenance service expansion

Waste and recycling expansion with just over 450,000 metric tonnes of waste collected and recycling of more than 62%

Increase in emission reduction support to our customers with 2.5 times more emissions quantified in 2022 than 2021

2021 to 2022 Internal ESG Highlights

18% reduction in the intensity of Scope 1 & 2 emissions each year, for a total reduction of 34% over this 2-year span

Commitment to our people, with our investment in training up 17% and total recorded incident frequency (TRIF) down 13% since 2020

Continued execution of our commitment to making a positive Indigenous impact with 25 new Vertex team members who self-identify as Indigenous and $8.5 million of indirect community benefits going into various partner communities, Indigenous people and Indigenous enterprises

of indirect community benefits going into various partner communities, Indigenous people and Indigenous enterprises Zero lost time incidents in 2022

The full report is available at: https://vertex.ca/about/our-sustainability

ABOUT VERTEX

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 950 employees and lease operators that provide services to help customers achieve their developmental and operational goals. From initial site selection, consultation and regulatory approval, through construction, operation and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as energy, mining, utilities, private development, public infrastructure, construction, telecommunications, forestry, agriculture and government.

Vertex principally operates in Canada with select locations in the United States.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the initiatives and projects described above. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the initiatives and projects described above may be delayed, cancelled, suspended, or terminated. This could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Except as required by law, Vertex undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the initiatives and projects referred to above and their expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

SOURCE Vertex Resource Group Ltd.

For further information: Terry Stephenson, President and CEO at 780.464.3295