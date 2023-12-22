VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES GRANTING OF OPTIONS

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSXV: VTX) - Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (" Vertex " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 2,290,000 stock options to directors and management. The options are exercisable at $0.45 per share, vest over three years and are exercisable at any time until December 22, 2028.

ABOUT VERTEX

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services.

Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 1,100 employees and lease operators that provide services to help clients achieve their developmental and operational goals. From initial site selection, consultation and regulatory approval, through construction, operation and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as energy, mining, utilities, private development, public infrastructure, construction, telecommunications, forestry, agriculture and government.

Vertex principally operates in Canada with select locations in the United States.

For further information: Terry Stephenson, CEO, or Sherry Bielopotocky, CFO at 780-464-3295