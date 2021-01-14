Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Announces Executive Management Changes

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSXV: VTX) - Vertex Resource Group Ltd. ("Vertex" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Imran Ally from the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, as he will be pursuing other opportunities. Vertex appreciates Mr. Ally's contributions and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

Vertex is very pleased to announce the appointment of Sherry Bielopotocky, CPA as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Bielopotocky has been with Vertex since 2005 in various senior accounting, finance, and operational roles, including her current role as Vice President Corporate Services, and has over twenty years of executive financial experience with both public and private companies involved in construction, oilfield services and environmental consulting. Ms. Bielopotocky's vast experience with mergers & acquisitions, integrations, operations and her long tenure with Vertex makes her a valuable contributor to the Company's continued plans for growth and profitability.

ABOUT VERTEX

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 550 employees and lease operators that provide services to help clients achieve their developmental and operational goals. From initial site selection, consultation and regulatory approval, through construction, operation and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as energy, mining, utilities, private development, public infrastructure, construction, telecommunications, forestry, agriculture and government.

Vertex principally operates throughout Canada and select locations in the United States.

