Verndale Joins Sitecore Velocity Program to Help Brands Get Value from SitecoreAI Faster

Verndale brings Sitecore expertise and practical AI programs that help marketers move faster, create more relevant content, and deliver more connected customer experiences.

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Verndale today announced its participation in Sitecore's Velocity Program, strengthening its collaboration with Sitecore to help brands get more value from SitecoreAI.

SitecoreAI gives marketers a trusted enterprise platform to plan, create, personalize, and deliver content across every channel. It brings content, customer data, personalization, and AI-enabled workflows together in one system so marketing teams can move faster, work smarter, and create more relevant experiences for customers.

Backed by more than 350 Sitecore projects, 12 Sitecore MVPs, and 44+ integrations connecting SitecoreAI with enterprise systems, Verndale helps brands reduce implementation risk and focus on the use cases that matter most.

As a longtime Sitecore Platinum partner focused on AI-first modernization, Verndale helps organizations upgrade from legacy DXPs and Sitecore XP environments to modern, composable architectures. This is enabled through a combination of Verndale's proprietary migration and modernization SitecoreAI solutions, including ForgeAI (an AI-driven migration accelerator), TIDAL (an enterprise-grade industry-focused accelerator), and guided SitecoreAI pilots (high-impact proof-of-concepts and roadmaps) designed to validate real business use cases before scaling.

Through the Velocity Program, Verndale will work more closely with Sitecore across enablement, innovation, and go-to-market programs. The program gives Verndale access to SitecoreAI builder licenses and priority access to beta programs, helping its teams bring new capabilities and use cases to clients earlier.

"Velocity reflects where the market is going," said Chris Pisapia, CEO of Verndale. "Brands want to modernize faster, adopt AI with less risk, and see business value sooner. Our participation strengthens how we work with Sitecore to bring clients earlier insight, deeper expertise, and a faster path to SitecoreAI."

The announcement comes as Sitecore builds momentum around SitecoreAI and the future of marketing. SitecoreAI helps brands create, manage, and personalize content for a world where customers discover, evaluate, and choose brands across websites, apps, social platforms, and AI-powered search. Sitecore's recent acquisition of Scrunch extends that vision by helping brands understand and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers, giving marketers a clearer path from discovery to decision.

"SitecoreAI helps marketers move faster without giving up trust, control, or brand consistency," said Dave Tilbury, Chief Operating Officer of Sitecore. "Verndale brings the experience and practical delivery expertise brands need to put SitecoreAI to work. Through the Velocity Program, we can help more customers create value sooner and build customer experiences that perform in the AI era."

Backed by more than 350 Sitecore projects, 12 Sitecore MVPs, and 44+ integrations connecting SitecoreAI with enterprise systems, Verndale helps brands reduce implementation risk and focus on the use cases that matter most. Its SitecoreAI work includes programs for healthcare, financial services, law firms, manufacturing, and higher education, as well as pilots in search, personalization, customer data, and digital asset management.

About Verndale

Verndale is a digital customer experience company that guides ambitious brands through the next generation of connected experiences, combining strategy, design, technology, and data to drive measurable growth. A multi-award-winning Sitecore Platinum Partner, Verndale delivers comprehensive digital solutions for clients across North America and Europe.

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SOURCE Verndale Corporation