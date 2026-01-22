Verndale Acquires the Product Experience Division of Amp, Expanding End-to-End Product, UX, and Technology Capabilities

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Verndale, a leading digital experience and technology company, today announced the acquisition of the Product Experience Division of Amp, from Advantage Solutions. They will operate as Verndale as part of the acquisition.

The move strengthens Verndale's position as a modern growth partner, expanding its ability to take brands from initial concept to fully built digital products -- and continuously optimize them for measurable business impact.

Verndale deepens expertise to deliver greater value for high-growth brands in tech, CPG, and beyond. Post this

The Product Experience Division of Amp is known for combining its product design, UX, engineering and digital marketing capabilities via an embedded approach to building high-performing digital product experiences for global brands across tech, CPG, healthcare, and consumer industries. The team brings deep capabilities in product strategy, rapid prototyping, product development, and ongoing management through SEO, analytics, and experimentation.

"Brands are under more pressure than ever to turn digital experiences into real business growth, and that requires strategy, creativity, technology, and product thinking working as one," said Chris Pisapia, CEO of Verndale. "They share our obsession with craft, speed, and measurable outcomes. Together, we're building a unified model that helps clients move faster and deliver digital experiences that evolve like products -- not projects."

The acquisition strengthens Verndale's ability to support the full lifecycle of digital experience -- from ideation and UX through engineering, activation, and ongoing product management. It also expands Verndale's reach into growth-minded verticals such as technology and CPG, where brands increasingly expect partners to blend product development with performance marketing and experience optimization.

"Our team and Verndale have a shared belief in the synergy of design, technology and data," said Robert Balmaseda, SVP Product Experience. "Clients will benefit from our combination of expertise and embedded style of working to deliver a faster, more connected path from vision to market."

This acquisition reflects Verndale's continued investment in building a next-generation digital experience platform, combining product, UX, engineering, data, and marketing capabilities into a single, accountable partner.

Global investment bank Canaccord Genuity advised Advantage Solutions on the transaction.

About Verndale

Verndale is an independent digital customer experience company that guides ambitious brands to growth through the next generation of connected experiences, by combining strategy, creativity, technology, and data. Learn more at verndale.com.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods brands and retailers. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit youradv.com .

Media Contact

Tracey Barber

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

617-399-9353

SOURCE Verndale Corporation