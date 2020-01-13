Verizon's Digital Signage Solution Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Best Practices Award

"Verizon's Digital Signage solution is best-in-class for streamlining visual communications in a spectrum of settings such as retail, malls, restaurants, hospitals, college campuses, transit hubs, sports arenas, and concert venues. Verizon creates compelling brand experiences even when Wi-Fi is limited," said Melody Siefken, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "By combining a 4G LTE media player, campaign management portal, high-definition display, and connectivity, Verizon simplifies deployment. Signage administrators can also receive enhanced tools like real-time device alerts, remote screenshots, remote reboots, and companion mobile applications."

Verizon's hardware has all of the components needed to connect directly to a high definition HDMI-compatible display screen. The hardware kit includes an LTE media player with embedded 4G LTE SIM, HDMI cable, USB C power adapter with cable, two LTE antennae, and an optional Wi-Fi antenna and micro USB cable. Verizon's Digital Signage solution is easy to use and eliminates some of the technical challenges, empowering digital signage administrations and lessening the burden on IT teams.

Verizon creates a complete ecosystem that provides 24/7 security of the platform and the transport of data. This capability is highly valuable to industries such as financial services since the digital signage solution typically runs outside of a company's network. In addition, Verizon ports device IDs automatically into the customer portal, which allows administrators to configure the devices before shipment. As digital signage is a relatively new segment, Verizon's plug-and-play offering helps customers purchase and deploy the solution seamlessly without having to deal with multiple supplier contracts and complex licensing models that are difficult to manage.

"When customers are ready to deploy at scale, Verizon's ecosystem of partners enhances its signage solution with supplementary services such as HD display, installation and setup/deployment, content creation, managed services, and financing," noted Siefken. "The user-friendly design, cost efficiency, and versatility of Verizon's digital signage product portfolio have ensured its continued uptake, dramatically reduced its sales cycles, and will ultimately expand its revenue stream."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

