Verdera Energy Builds Industry Leading Proprietary Uranium Database for New Mexico

TSX-V:V

www.verderauranium.com

Acquisition of Kerr-McGee's New Mexico Uranium Database

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Verdera Energy Corp. (TSXV: V) ("Verdera" or the "Company") announced today the acquisition of the Kerr-McGee uranium database covering all of the former operator's uranium exploration, development and mining activities in the State of New Mexico. Kerr-McGee was a dominant uranium producer in the United States, particularly from the 1950's through the 1980's. As the first oil company to enter the uranium industry, Kerr-McGee operated major mines in the Grants Uranium District becoming one of the top producers in the United States.

This data when combined with the Uranium Resources ("URI") New Mexico database, acquired under the previously announced enCore Energy transaction (enCore Energy News Release dated April 9, 2025) provides Verdera with the largest proprietary New Mexico uranium exploration and development database known. URI, founded in 1977, was a US-based company focused on In-Situ Recovery uranium extraction, with historical operations in South Texas and projects in New Mexico.

The database contains over 150,000 drill hole logs, 1,000+ maps containing drill hole, geologic and mine related information, hundreds of geological and resource reports from uranium deposits and prospects in New Mexico. This information provides Verdera with a key advantage to unlock the value and full potential of its extensive uranium and mineral rights portfolio. The data also provides critical data to create additional opportunities for discovery, prospect generation and sale to other parties missing data on their projects.

In addition to the comprehensive data resource assembled through the combination of the URI and Kerr-McGee databases, the Company has entered into a contractual Agreement for exclusive use of the New Mexico portions of the extensive data collection held by its Executive Chair, William M. Sheriff. Mr. Sheriff's collection includes the Rancher's Exploration, Union Carbide, W. R. Grace, Getty Minerals, US Smelting, UV Industries and portions of several other noteworthy corporate and geologist's private collections. Under the Agreement Verdera provides storage and maintenance fees in exchange for exclusive access rights.

Executive Chair William M. Sheriff stated: "Verdera has an enormous opportunity from the combination of 40 years of proprietary data collection from thirteen companies which completed significant work in New Mexico. This asset solidifies Verdera Energy as a key player in the uranium sector in New Mexico, an essential district to the U.S. nuclear renaissance."

About Verdera Energy Corp.

Verdera Energy Corp. is focused on the development of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium assets in New Mexico. Led by a team with extensive experience in the uranium and natural resources sector, Verdera is working to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable domestic uranium in the United States. Supported by strategic shareholder enCore Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: EUTSXV: EU), Verdera holds private mineral rights spanning approximately 400 square miles, 88 million pounds of known and historic resources and a significant proprietary uranium database. New Mexico, with expansive uranium resources is positioned as a critical district in the U.S. domestic nuclear renaissance, driven by efforts to reduce reliance on foreign imports. Verdera is committed to fostering strong community relations and strives to work closely with local communities.

www.verderauranium.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Verdera assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

SOURCE Verdera Energy Corp.

For further information, please contact: Verdera Energy Corp., Janet Lee Sheriff, Chief Executive Officer, (214) 304-9552, [email protected]