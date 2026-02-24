Verdera Energy Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

TSX-V:V

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Verdera Energy Corp. (TSXV: V) ("Verdera" or the "Company") announced that effective today, Tuesday, February 24, 2026, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under ticker symbol "V" and CUSIP number 92339J107.

Janet Lee-Sheriff, Chief Executive Officer, commented "Verdera is honored to be listed on the TSXV, the premier mining exchange. Our listing marks a milestone for Verdera and we are grateful for the support of our shareholders and our team that worked to make this step a reality."

About Verdera Energy Corp.

Verdera Energy Corp. is focused on the development of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium assets in New Mexico. Led by a team with extensive experience in the uranium and natural resources sector, Verdera is working to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable domestic uranium in the United States. Supported by strategic shareholder enCore Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: EUTSXV: EU), Verdera holds private mineral rights spanning approximately 400 square miles, known and historic resources and a significant proprietary database. Verdera is committed to fostering strong community relations and strives to work closely with local communities.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Contact: Verdera Energy Corp., Janet Lee Sheriff, Chief Executive Officer, (214) 304-9552, [email protected], www.verderauranium.com