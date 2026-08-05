Venture for Canada Launches Solopreneurship to Help Build Canada's Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

New national program advances Venture for Canada's mission to strengthen Canada's entrepreneurial ecosystem by equipping aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills, community, and modern tools to build sustainable businesses.

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- At a time when Canada is focused on strengthening its economy through innovation, entrepreneurship, and homegrown talent, Venture for Canada (VFC) is launching Solopreneurship, a new six-week hybrid program designed to help Canadians build an independent income stream around a single skill, service, or offer--without a co-founder, team, or external investment.

Solopreneurship Hybrid Business Program

At the centre of the program is a different model of entrepreneurship: one where the individual is both the owner and operator of the business. Solopreneurs define their own offer, find and serve their own customers, and set their own pricing and terms. The program is designed for Canadians who have valuable skills and the motivation to work independently, but need a practical path to turn what they know into something people will pay for.

Over six weeks, participants move from uncertainty to a business they can begin putting into market. They develop and validate an offer, speak directly with potential customers, gather market feedback, build a revenue strategy, strengthen their personal brand, and leave with a practical 90-day action plan. Importantly, they also build an AI-powered operating system around their business, learning how to integrate AI into areas such as research, marketing, customer management, and day-to-day workflows to expand what they can accomplish independently.

The program is the latest initiative supporting Venture for Canada's mission to seed Canada's entrepreneurial ecosystem with the next generation of leaders, innovators, and builders. By creating another pathway into entrepreneurship, Solopreneurship aims to help more Canadians turn their capabilities into economic opportunity while contributing to a stronger and more entrepreneurial Canada.

As the nature of work continues to evolve, more Canadians are exploring entrepreneurship, not just as a career choice, but as a way to create opportunity, solve meaningful problems, and build financial independence. At the same time, new technologies are changing the economics of building independently, giving individuals access to capabilities that previously required more time, resources, or people.

"The notion of building a business on your own isn't new, but the scale of what one person can build is changing dramatically," said Steven Wang, CEO of Venture for Canada. "AI is giving entrepreneurs access to capabilities that once required a larger team, making it possible for one person to operate and grow a much more sophisticated business. Solopreneurship is designed for that new reality. We're not just teaching participants how to use AI tools; we're helping them build an AI-powered operating system around their business so they can spend more time creating value, serving customers, and growing--while remaining firmly in control of how the technology is used. Ultimately, it's about creating more pathways for Canadians to build something of their own and participate in Canada's entrepreneurial future."

Unlike traditional entrepreneurship programs that often centre on building a company, growing a team, or raising capital, Solopreneurship is designed around a different ambition: building a business that one person can operate effectively and grow independently. Participants learn how to turn their skills, expertise, or ideas into a clear offer, validate it with real customers, develop a revenue strategy, and create the systems needed to run the business.

A key part of that model is learning to use AI not simply as a collection of standalone tools, but as part of the business's operating system. Participants learn how to thoughtfully integrate AI across their workflows to create additional capacity as a team of one. The goal is not automation for its own sake, but giving solopreneurs more time to focus on the work where their judgment, creativity, relationships, and expertise matter most.

Through a combination of live learning, mentorship, peer collaboration, and practical application, participants leave with a validated offer, customer and market feedback, a revenue strategy, a stronger personal brand, an AI-powered operating system, and a practical 90-day action plan.

The program also recognizes that while AI is changing what entrepreneurs can accomplish independently, technology alone does not build a successful business. Understanding customers, solving real problems, making sound decisions, and building trust remain fundamental.

"Canada needs more people who can build something of their own, and right now, AI is changing what one person is capable of building," said Ren Kamal, Program Manager at Venture for Canada. "We designed this program to meet that moment, teaching fellows to use AI ethically and confidently, because the future of solopreneurship in this country depends on people who can move fast without cutting corners on how they build."

Solopreneurship joins Venture for Canada's growing portfolio of entrepreneurship programs, each designed to support Canadians at different stages of their entrepreneurial journey--from experiential internships that foster entrepreneurial thinking, to entrepreneurship-through-acquisition programs and founder education. Together, these initiatives reflect the organization's commitment to developing the people who will shape Canada's future economy.

Applications for the inaugural Solopreneurship cohort are now open.

Learn more and apply at: ventureforcanada.ca/programs/solopreneurship

About Venture for Canada

Venture for Canada is a national charitable organization dedicated to seeding Canada's entrepreneurial ecosystem with the next generation of leaders, innovators, and builders. Through immersive programs, work-integrated learning, and partnerships with businesses, educators, and ecosystem leaders, Venture for Canada equips Canadians with the entrepreneurial skills, experiences, and networks needed to thrive in the future of work.

SOURCE Venture for Canada

For further information: Daniela Lockie, Senior Marketing Manager, Venture for Canada, [email protected]