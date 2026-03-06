Venture for Canada Launches Fellowship Academy to Tackle Canada's Youth Employment Crisis in the AI Era

TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's youth unemployment rate (ages 15–24) is the highest it's been in over a decade -- and it's been climbing steadily since 2023 . Contributing factors include global economic uncertainty that's made employers more cautious about hiring entry-level talent, rapid AI adoption reshaping early-career roles, and slower job growth alongside a surge in youth population in recent years . Traditional pathways from education to employment are no longer keeping pace with the changing economy. Post-secondary grads need practical, applicable skills, and networks to compete in the innovation economy.

Canada doesn’t have a talent shortage. We have a pathway challenge. In 2026 VFC is responding with focus and action…we’re helping to bridge the gap between recent grads and the innovation economy by launching our next evolution of our flagship “Fellowship Academy.” For over a decade, our Fellowship Program has developed recent grads into entrepreneurial leaders across the country. But this moment demands a sharper model, built for where the economy is headed. Steven Wang, CEO, Venture for Canada Speed Speed

In response, Venture for Canada (VFC) is launching: Fellowship Academy - A Career Accelerator for the Innovation Economy. This six-week accelerator is designed to equip ambitious young Canadians with the practical, employer-valued skills and connections required to secure roles in startups and small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in Canada's innovation economy. The Fellowship Academy represents part of Venture for Canada's broader effort to help prepare Canada's workforce for an AI-enabled future and strengthen the country's innovation economy.

"Canada cannot afford to leave a generation of youth and talent on the sidelines," said Steven Wang, CEO of Venture for Canada. "The Fellowship Academy is designed to close the gap between education and employment by equipping young Canadians with the practical skills, networks, and confidence needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy. This is about unlocking potential and ensuring Canada's future workforce is ready to lead."

Unlike traditional academic programs, the Fellowship Academy is not theory-based learning. It is a short-term, practical, cost-effective accelerator built to help participants build real skills, real experience, and real relationships that translate directly into employment.

The Fellowship Academy is structured around four pillars that reflect what employers are actively hiring for:

AI Fluency

AI is no longer optional -- it's embedded in how modern companies operate. Participants learn how to use AI tools responsibly and strategically to augment research, outreach, workflow design, and decision-making. They graduate able to articulate how, when, and why AI tools are used in professional contexts. Human & Entrepreneurial Judgment

As automation increases, human skills matter more. Participants build communication, resilience, coachability, adaptability, and structured problem-solving skills -- the entrepreneurial behaviors that allow them to operate effectively under ambiguity and drive measurable outcomes. Applied, Employer-Valued Skill

Sales has been chosen as the first edition's focus because it remains one of the most accessible and high-impact entry points into startups and SMEs. Participants learn over 20 practical skills including prospecting and lead research, CRM and pipeline management, objection handling, structured sales communication, and AI-augmented workflows. They build tangible portfolio assets grounded in real-world scenarios. Exposure to Employers & Networks

Participants gain access to VFC's national alumni network of over 500 emerging leaders, alongside direct exposure to founders, operators, and hiring managers working in the innovation economy today. The program includes a Toronto-based launch weekend, live virtual workshops, team-based projects, and ongoing mentorship.

The Fellowship Academy builds on Venture for Canada's national mission the entrepreneurial skills and mindsets of young Canadians. Since its founding, VFC has supported tens of thousands of young Canadians and partnered with hundreds of startups and small businesses across the country.

Who It's For

The Fellowship Academy is designed for recent graduates and early-career professionals (ages 21–29) including:

Recent graduates looking to enter the innovation economy through sales

Customer success or service professionals transitioning into sales

1-3 years of experience working at a startup or tech firm, who want to upskill

What Participants Gain

By the end of the six-week program (April 18 – May 28, 2026), participants gain the skills (e.g. resilience and performance mindset, execution and time management, structured sales communication, professional storytelling, coachability and feedback, etc.), access to founders and employers, and exposure to the innovation economy. Participants will also receive a certificate from VFC, signaling to employers that they have completed rigorous, applied training aligned with today's hiring expectations.

Why This Matters Now

In 2026, innovation-driven companies are hiring talent from across Canada -- but competition has intensified. Employers are prioritizing demonstrated skill, adaptability, and practical experience over academic credentials alone.

If Canada does not rapidly equip young people with the skills required to thrive in AI-enabled environments, the gap between education and employment will continue to widen.

Program Details

Program Dates: April 18 – May 28, 2026 (6 weeks)

April 18 – May 28, 2026 (6 weeks) Format: Hybrid (Toronto launch weekend + live virtual workshops)

Hybrid (Toronto launch weekend + live virtual workshops) Time Commitment: Approximately 8 hours per week

Approximately 8 hours per week Cost: $699 CAD (scholarships available)

The Fellowship Academy Sales & AI Edition represents Venture for Canada's commitment to building scalable, practical solutions to youth unemployment -- solutions that prioritize skill, mindset, and network over theory alone.

Applications are now open.

To learn more or apply, visit: https://ventureforcanada.ca/programs/fellowship-academy-sales-ai

