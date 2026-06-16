Venture among the veggie patch with Jo Malone London
News provided byJo Malone London
Jun 16, 2026, 09:14 ET
LONDON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- The British fragrance and lifestyle house introduces Veggies, a limited edition of in-season scents. These new scents are comforting, colourful and softly sweet, and perfectly ripe for the picking.
Velvety Butternut
The path ahead is smooth, just like a velvety butternut playfully plucked from the veggie patch. Notes of smooth butternut, warm tonka bean and patchouli create a woody gourmand scent.
Top: Ginger
Heart: Butternut
Base: Patchouli
Scarlet Beetroot
Colour is all around, just like a scarlet beetroot splendidly spied in the veggie patch. Notes of beetroot, vibrant blackcurrant and a dash of patchouli create a delicious fruity scent.
Top: Blackcurrant
Heart: Beetroot
Base: Patchouli
Carrot Blossom
Life is sweet, just like carrot blossom gloriously gathered from the veggie patch. Notes of subtly sweet carrot, orange flower and white musk create a fresh floral scent.
Top: Fennel
Heart: Carrot Blossom
Base: Patchouli
'We just loved that people, even in the middle of cities like London, can grow their own carrots and herbs – the fact that everyone wants to have a grasp on nature from wherever they are. This [collection] takes that idea of something homegrown and unmanicured but gives it a fresh take' – Céline Roux, Global Head Of Fragrance
The collection also includes veggie scents for bath & body and home, introducing a Tomato Leaf Hand Wash alongside a special-edition Green Tomato Vine Candle – available in two sizes – and a diffuser. The new hand wash is formulated with naturally derived glycerine and meadowfoam seed oil to cleanse and purify skin. These tomato scents bring the outdoors in with their vibrant, herbaceous notes.
The full collection
Velvety Butternut Cologne 30ml
Scarlet Beetroot Cologne 30ml
Carrot Blossom Cologne 30ml
Veggies Discovery Collection
Tomato Leaf Hand Wash 250ml
Green Tomato Vine Candle -- Veggies Edition 300g
Green Tomato Vine Candle -- Veggies Edition 75g
Green Tomato Vine Diffuser -- Veggies Edition 350ml
The Veggies collection will be available online at jomalone.com and in-store from June 2026.
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Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995173/Brit_Veggies_Campaign_Video.mp4
SOURCE Jo Malone London
Amelia Murray, [email protected]
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