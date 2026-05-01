Jo Malone London Launches New Hair & Body Wash to the Cypress & Grapevine collection

LONDON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- One scent, many expressions. Jo Malone London expands its bestselling Cypress & Grapevine collection. Joining the line-up is a 30ml edition of the refined, distinctive and bold cologne alongside a versatile hair & body wash.

The aromatic notes of cypress trees unite with the warmth of grapevine and the sensuality of amber in this fresh and woody fragrance. See the world with the 30ml fragrance, sized just right for hand luggage and washbags alike.

Jo Malone London Male Ambassador: Tom Hardy

Top: Cypress

Heart: Grapevine

Base: Amber

Elevate daily routines with the hair & body wash, created with conditioning ingredients and gentle cleansers. The clear gel foams to cleanse and nourish, leaving skin and hair scented with Cypress & Grapevine.

The Cypress & Grapevine collection:

Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense 30ml

Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense 50ml

Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense 100ml

Cypress & Grapevine Body & Hand Wash

Cypress & Grapevine Hair & Body Wash

Cypress & Grapevine All Over Body Spray

Cypress & Grapevine Classic Candle

The Cypress & Grapevine additions will be available online at jomalone.co.uk and in-store from May 2026.

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Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970834/Jo_Malone_London_Tom_Hardy.jpg

SOURCE Jo Malone London

Amelia Murray, [email protected]