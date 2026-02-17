Vention Introduces "One-Stop Shop" End-of-Line Packaging Automation, From Case Packing to Palletizing

Vention introduces a platform-powered "one-stop-shop" end-of-line packaging solution, through its unified hardware and software manufacturing automation platform

The portfolio includes case packing, conveying, cobot palletizing, and industrial palletizing, featuring Vention's new third generation Rapid Series Palletizer and modular conveyor ecosystem

Each application runs on Vention's plug-and-play MachineMotion AI (MMAI) controller and MachineLogic programming software, providing a unified user experience and simplifying operator training and equipment maintenance

The solutions connect via Wi-Fi, LAN or LTE and support MachineAnalytics, RemoteView streaming and Remote Support for remote monitoring and assistance

Vention's end-of-line packaging solutions will be demonstrated live at Pack Expo East in Philadelphia from February 17–19

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Vention, creator of the world's only full-stack automation platform and hardware ecosystem, today announced expanded end-of-line packaging automation capabilities from case erecting and conveying to case packing and palletizing, with the launch of its third-generation Rapid Series Palletizer as the latest addition to its connected, platform-powered ecosystem.

Vention’s integrated end-of-line packaging system combining case packing, modular conveying, and Rapid Series Palletizing within a unified automation platform. (CNW Group/Vention Inc.)

The third generation Rapid Series Palletizer builds on Vention's modular, plug-and-play foundation with a redesigned system that is easier to deploy, simpler to operate, and natively connected to Vention's digital platform. This new solution, now powered by MMAI, unlocks easier conveyor deployment through up to 20-motor daisy-chaining and LTE connectivity. The launch follows recent expansions to Vention's conveyor ecosystem and marketplace partnerships, enabling manufacturers to configure complete end-of-line solutions from a single partner--without the cost, complexity, or delays of traditional custom integration.

A Complete, Platform-Powered End-of-Line Ecosystem

As a leader in end-of-line packaging automation, Vention delivers a comprehensive portfolio that spans case erecting, conveying, case packing, sealing, and palletizing within a single, compatible platform, with the new Rapid Series Palletizer representing the latest and most advanced addition.

Rapid Deployment and Complete Packaging Automation

Powered by Vention's modular hardware ecosystem and MachineMotion AI, the third generation Rapid Series Palletizer can be deployed in as little as 4 weeks, while complete end-of-line packaging systems can be delivered in 12 weeks--representing a 3–5× faster deployment timeline than traditional automation approaches.

Designed for Ease of Use Across the Entire Line

Vention's platform extends beyond hardware to offer code-free operator interfaces across all parts of the line. These intuitive interfaces allow operators to create and modify pallet patterns, manage unlimited SKUs, and adapt to changing production requirements without programming skills or specialized training.

By using the same platform and touchscreen interface across cobot and industrial palletizers, as well as upstream end-of-line equipment, Vention reduces operator training time, simplifies multi-line and multi-site deployments, and enables manufacturers to scale automation without custom integration or re-engineering.

Productivity Through Connected Machines

Unlike traditional palletizers, the Rapid Series Palletizer is connected by design with built-in LTE connectivity through MachineMotion AI. The solution includes Remote Support providing access to Vention automation experts within 10 minutes, and RemoteView and MachineAnalytics delivering real-time performance visibility to maximize uptime and speed issue resolution.

About Vention

Vention is leading the future of industrial automation with the world's only AI-powered full-stack platform, unifying hardware, software, and physical AI into one seamless experience. With over 25,000 machines deployed worldwide and a community of more than 4,000 factories, Vention enables businesses to design, program, deploy, and operate turnkey or custom automation solutions in just days. Through Zero-Shot Automation™, Vention brings together intelligent software and modular hardware to deliver automation that works right the first time. Visit Vention.com to learn more.

