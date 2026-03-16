Vention Debuts Rapid Operator AI at NVIDIA GTC 2026, Delivering a Productized Physical AI Solution for Autonomous Bin Picking

Built for unstructured, deep bin-picking operations, Rapid Operator AI delivers a turnkey system for deploying physical AI in manufacturing environments through a unified hardware, vision, and software stack.

Rapid Operator AI addresses labor shortages, production variability, and scalability challenges, delivering reliable automation in variable, real-world conditions.

Architected as a fully integrated system rather than fragmented components, it combines a robotic arm and pedestal, two-finger gripper, vision camera, MachineMotion AI controller, and operator interface into a single deployable solution with CAD-based SKU onboarding and no model retraining.

Powered by GRIIP™, an AI pipeline built on Vention proprietary technology and foundation models from industry leaders like NVIDIA, enabling robots to perceive, think, and act across varying part shapes, surfaces, sizes, and lighting conditions in real manufacturing environments.

Achieving 99% first-pick success rates with adaptive retries, Rapid Operator AI enables reliable multi-shift and lights-out 24/7 operation.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Vention, creator of the world's only full-stack software and hardware automation platform, today announced the commercial launch of Rapid Operator AI, a solution designed to automate complex, unstructured tasks, beginning with deep bin picking.

Rapid Operator AI by Vention autonomously performs deep bin picking, identifying and grasping randomly oriented parts from dense containers using AI-powered perception and motion planning. The system enables reliable 24/7 autonomous operation in high-variability manufacturing environments. (CNW Group/Vention Inc.)

The launch marks a significant evolution from last year's GTC technical showcase debut of AI Operator as physical AI for unstructured tasks. Rapid Operator AI transforms that concept into a turnkey industrial system built on Vention's Generalized Robotic Industrial Intelligence Pipeline (GRIIP™) and engineered for immediate deployment in production environments.

Enabling Scalable Automation for High-Variability Manufacturing

Rapid Operator AI is engineered for mid-market and enterprise manufacturers operating multi-shift facilities where labor shortages and high production variability create operational strain. These applications were previously difficult or economically impractical to automate due to part randomness, clutter, occlusions, and variability in presentation.

By combining a standardized core architecture with configurable deployment, Rapid Operator AI enables manufacturers to replicate automation across facilities while maintaining flexibility for site-specific requirements.

"Manufacturers face two persistent hidden costs: automation that cannot adapt and dependence on scarce skilled labor," said Etienne Lacroix, Founder and CEO of Vention. "Built on GRIIP, our production-grade AI foundation, Rapid Operator AI brings adaptive intelligence to highly unstructured deep bin picking. It delivers flexible, scalable automation that deploys in days, reduces reliance on specialized labor, and provides manufacturers with a faster, more predictable path to ROI."

Powered by GRIIP™: A Generalized AI Pipeline for Industrial Robotics

At its core, Rapid Operator AI is powered by GRIIP™, Vention's Generalized Robotic Industrial Intelligence Pipeline. GRIIP delivers a unified pipeline from perception to motion by integrating Vention's proprietary models with NVIDIA Isaac open models, specifically NVIDIA FoundationStereo for stereo matching, and NVIDIA FoundationPose for pose estimation.

The system allows robots to:

Detect randomly oriented parts in dense clutter, estimate precise 6-DoF pose, and plan collision-free grasps.

Execute autonomous picks with adaptive retries for reliable, multi-shift operation with minimal supervision.

Support opaque, translucent, and transparent materials; perform in bright light, low light, or darkness; handle containers up to 24" deep.

The solution achieves up to 99% first-pick success rates depending on part geometry and bin configuration. It automatically retries failed picks and empties bins fully, supporting around the clock industrial operations.

New SKUs can be onboarded directly through CAD file configuration, eliminating model retraining cycles and enabling rapid production changeovers.

A Fully Integrated AI Stack

Rapid Operator AI is architected as a vertically integrated ecosystem where hardware, vision, motion control, and AI are engineered and deployed as a single validated system, removing the complexity of assembling fragmented components.

Operators interact with the system through the Vention platform: designing cells in MachineBuilder, deploying them in MachineLogic, and operating and optimizing performance through the proprietary pendant interface.

By combining validated pipeline reliability with Vention's full-stack platform, Rapid Operator AI unlocks scalable deployment and represents a step-change in the economics of physical AI.

The Rapid Operator AI will be showcased this week at NVIDIA GTC 2026 in San Jose, March 16–19.

For more information, visit https://vention.io/rapid-operator-ai

Media Relations:

Christine Boivin

+1.514.293.3423

[email protected]

About Vention

Vention is leading the future of industrial automation with the world's only AI-powered full-stack platform, unifying hardware, software, and physical AI into one seamless experience. With over 25,000 machines deployed worldwide and a community of more than 4,000 factories, Vention enables businesses to design, program, deploy, and operate turnkey or custom automation solutions in just days. Through Zero-Shot Automation™, Vention brings together intelligent software and modular hardware to deliver automation that works right the first time. Visit Vention.com to learn more.

SOURCE Vention Inc.