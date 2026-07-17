VENATOR ASCENDANT ALTERNATIVE FUND ANNOUNCES TRANSITION TO DAILY DEALING FREQUENCY AND REMOVAL OF PERFORMANCE FEE

TORONTO, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Venator Capital Management (the "Manager"), the manager of Venator Ascendant Alternative Fund (the "Fund"), announced today that the Fund will transition from a weekly to a daily dealing frequency. This enhancement is intended to provide unitholders with greater flexibility. The Fund will also no longer pay performance fee to the Manager.

The Manager expects to file an amended and restated simplified prospectus and updated fund facts reflecting this change with Canadian securities regulators on or about July 23, 2026.

Key Highlights of the Change:

Following the transition, unitholders will be able to submit subscription and redemption requests on any business day and the Manager will no longer charge performance fee for the Fund.

Series A1 Units will be renamed Series A Units and Series F1 Units will be reconstituted as Series F Units. Both series will retain the same attributes. Series A and F are now reopened for investments.

Subject to regulatory approval, the change is expected to take effect on or about August 1, 2026, or as soon as practicable following the issuance of a receipt for the amended and restated prospectus.

Current unitholders are not required to take any action in connection with this change.

Updated Disclosure Documents

The proposed change will be detailed in the Fund's amended and restated simplified prospectus and updated Fund Facts. Once filed, these documents will be available under the Fund's profile at https://sedarplus.ca or on the Manager's website at https://visioncap.ca/.

About Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. is a Toronto-based investment firm, founded in 2005, that strives to generate superior, risk-adjusted returns across its equity long/short, fixed income and quantitative Funds. Venator is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager and Exempt Market Dealer. For more information about Venator Capital Management Ltd. and our family of funds please visit venator.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes "forward-looking statements" concerning the timing of the Fund's prospectus filing and the effective date of daily dealings. These statements are subject to risks, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Actual results may vary. The Manager disclaims any intention to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Venator Capital Management Ltd.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Stephen Andersons, Venator Capital Management Ltd., [email protected], (416) 607-6032