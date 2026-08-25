VELAN ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

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Velan Inc.

Aug 25, 2026, 20:32 ET

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated July 9, 2026, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the annual meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation held on August 25, 2026, in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee

Outcome

Votes for

% for

Votes 
against


against

Patrick G. Duncan

elected

72,495,487

99.97 %

19,655

0.03 %

Suzanne Blanchet

elected

72,496,978

99.97 %

18,164

0.03 %

Daniel Desjardins

elected

72,499,722

99.98 %

15,420

0.02 %

Shauna Gamble

elected

72,492,613

99.97 %

22,529

0.03 %

Edward Kernaghan

elected

72,340,743

99.76 %

174,399

0.24 %

Joshua Lundy

elected

71,724,833

98.91 %

790,309

1.09 %

James A. Mannebach

elected

72,499,887

99.98 %

15,255

0.02 %

Following the annual meeting of shareholders, the Board of Directors have appointed Patrick G. Duncan as Chair of the Board and Daniel Desjardins as Lead Director of the Corporation. 

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/).

SOURCE Velan Inc.

For further information please contact: Imran Gibbons, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (438) 817-9874

Organization Profile

Velan Inc.