VELAN ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

News provided byVelan Inc.
Aug 25, 2026, 20:32 ET
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated July 9, 2026, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the annual meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation held on August 25, 2026, in Montréal, Québec.
The details of the election are as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Outcome
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes
|
%
|
Patrick G. Duncan
|
elected
|
72,495,487
|
99.97 %
|
19,655
|
0.03 %
|
Suzanne Blanchet
|
elected
|
72,496,978
|
99.97 %
|
18,164
|
0.03 %
|
Daniel Desjardins
|
elected
|
72,499,722
|
99.98 %
|
15,420
|
0.02 %
|
Shauna Gamble
|
elected
|
72,492,613
|
99.97 %
|
22,529
|
0.03 %
|
Edward Kernaghan
|
elected
|
72,340,743
|
99.76 %
|
174,399
|
0.24 %
|
Joshua Lundy
|
elected
|
71,724,833
|
98.91 %
|
790,309
|
1.09 %
|
James A. Mannebach
|
elected
|
72,499,887
|
99.98 %
|
15,255
|
0.02 %
Following the annual meeting of shareholders, the Board of Directors have appointed Patrick G. Duncan as Chair of the Board and Daniel Desjardins as Lead Director of the Corporation.
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/).
SOURCE Velan Inc.
For further information please contact: Imran Gibbons, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (438) 817-9874
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