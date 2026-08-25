VELAN ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated July 9, 2026, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the annual meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation held on August 25, 2026, in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes

against %

against Patrick G. Duncan elected 72,495,487 99.97 % 19,655 0.03 % Suzanne Blanchet elected 72,496,978 99.97 % 18,164 0.03 % Daniel Desjardins elected 72,499,722 99.98 % 15,420 0.02 % Shauna Gamble elected 72,492,613 99.97 % 22,529 0.03 % Edward Kernaghan elected 72,340,743 99.76 % 174,399 0.24 % Joshua Lundy elected 71,724,833 98.91 % 790,309 1.09 % James A. Mannebach elected 72,499,887 99.98 % 15,255 0.02 %

Following the annual meeting of shareholders, the Board of Directors have appointed Patrick G. Duncan as Chair of the Board and Daniel Desjardins as Lead Director of the Corporation.

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/).

SOURCE Velan Inc.

For further information please contact: Imran Gibbons, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (438) 817-9874