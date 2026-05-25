TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - VEGA Instruments Canada is investing in Canadians to help strengthen the country's manufacturing and industrial future. With more than a 20 per cent increase in headcount over the past six months and employees now located in every province, VEGA Canada is expanding its national workforce and technical capabilities to support the modernization and competitiveness of Canada's industrial sector.

According to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the country's manufacturing sector is facing real challenges: growth has stalled, technology adoption is uneven and an increasing demand for digitally skilled workers. To reach national goals of increasing manufacturing sales and exports by 50 per cent by 2030, manufacturers must modernize quickly. VEGA Canada is investing in Canadians to help close this gap by providing advanced measurement technology, training and technical expertise that support productivity, innovation and long-term industrial growth.

"Canada's industrial sector is evolving rapidly, and our customers need partners who can grow with them," said Jason Mapplebeck, CEO of VEGA Instruments Canada. "By investing in our people and strengthening our technical capabilities, we're ensuring Canadian industries have the tools, expertise and support they need to operate safely, sustainably and competitively."

VEGA Canada's growth is rooted in a people-first philosophy focused on culture, training and long-term career development. "The best way to help Canadians and Canadian businesses is to invest in our employees and communities," added Shannon Farias, HR Generalist. "Being named one of Canada's Great Places to Work reflects our commitment to creating an environment where employees can thrive and deliver exceptional support to our customers."

VEGA's instrumentation plays a vital role in industries essential to Canada's economic and environmental health. Through advanced sensors and software solutions, VEGA Canada helps organizations operate with greater precision, reliability and safety, contributing to improved health and safety outcomes, enhanced sustainability and stronger stability across Canada's critical industries.

About VEGA Instruments Canada

VEGA Instruments Canada is the Canadian subsidiary of VEGA, a global leader and manufacturer of sensors for measuring level, point level, pressure as well as devices and software. For more information about VEGA Instruments Canada or to connect with a member of the team, please visit vega.com.

SOURCE VEGA Instruments Ltd.

Media Contact: Bradley Taylor, [email protected], 437-245-8546