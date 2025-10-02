Accomplished biomedical engineer brings extensive medical device development expertise to advance transdermal drug delivery innovation

LODI, Wis., Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Tabitha Hendren as Director, Engineering and Design. Hendren will report to Chief Technology Officer Tom Bachinski.

Hendren brings over four years of specialized experience in biomedical engineering, medical device development, and clinical research. She holds both Master's and Bachelor's degrees in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Michigan. Most recently, Hendren served as Biomedical Engineer at ZetrOZ Systems since August 2021, where she led manufacturing operations, clinical research initiatives, and product development projects.

"Tabitha's proven track record in medical device development, combined with her passion for improving patient outcomes and expertise in translating research into practical applications, align perfectly with our vision," said Tom Bachinski, Chief Technology Officer.

CEO Bill Jackson emphasized the strategic importance of the hire: "At this pivotal stage in Vector's evolution, being engineering-led is critical to our success. Tabitha brings the innovative mindset and technical excellence we need to develop cutting-edge products that address clinical priorities and easily integrate into the workflow of physicians and the lifestyle of patients."

"I'm excited for the opportunity to work alongside Tom and the team at Vector to develop innovative solutions that can make a meaningful impact on patient care," said Hendren. "The company's commitment to cutting-edge research and therapeutic advancement presents an incredible opportunity to help bring life-changing treatments to patients."

In her new role, Hendren will oversee engineering and design functions, lead product development initiatives, manage design processes from concept to completion, and collaborate across teams to deliver innovative therapeutic solutions.

About Vector Science & Therapeutics

Founded in 2024 and located in Lodi, Wisconsin, Vector Science & Therapeutics develops novel biomechanical devices and active transdermal drug delivery platforms to equip clinicians with non-systemic, localized interventions for non-narcotic pain management and regeneration of musculoskeletal tissue.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics

Investor Relations: Bill Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Vector Science & Therapeutics, [email protected]