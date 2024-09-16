Vatroslav Mateljic's innovative approach and commitment to transforming the lives of patients will strengthen Takeda's leadership position in the Canadian biopharmaceutical sector

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda Canada") is pleased to announce the appointment of Vatroslav (Vatro) Mateljic as its new General Manager to lead the Canadian operations of Japan's largest pharmaceutical company.

Mr. Mateljic has held a number of executive leadership roles in sales, marketing and country management over his 25-year career in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as Takeda's General Manager in Sweden.

Vatroslav Mateljic, General Manager, Takeda Canada (CNW Group/Takeda Canada Inc.)

"Vatro's commitment to driving business growth and implementing strategic initiatives that positively impact patient outcomes and organizational success make him a valuable asset for our Canadian business," said Ricardo Marek, President of the Europe and Canada Business Unit at Takeda. "Canada is a critical market for Takeda's global operations and I am confident that under Vatro's leadership, we will strengthen our position as a leading biopharmaceutical company in the country, delivering highly innovative medicines and transformative care to Canadians."

Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company with an unwavering commitment to bringing better health and a brighter future to people around the world. Established in Canada in 2009, Takeda is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in Canada and a leader in gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

"I am delighted to have been selected to lead the Canadian operations and work alongside the many talented individuals that make up the Canadian team," said Vatro Mateljic. "This is an important time for Takeda and our industry in Canada, and I look forward to ensuring sustainable access to innovative medicines for Canadians who need them most."

Trained as a medical doctor, Mr. Mateljic holds a medical degree from the University of Zagreb, and a master's in business administration (MBA) from IEDC-Bled School of Management.

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK). Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit: https://www.takeda.com/en-ca/

SOURCE Takeda Canada Inc.

Media Contacts: Amanda Jacobs, [email protected], +1 647-798-2231