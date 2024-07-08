Various Silk and Great Value brand plant based refrigerated beverages recalled due to Listeria Monocytogenes
Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Jul 08, 2024, 18:46 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Plant based refrigerated beverages
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Listeria
Distribution: National
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
