Nov 29, 2025, 09:51 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Pistachios and pistachio-containing products
Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella
Distribution:
Online
Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Ontario
Quebec
Saskatchewan
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
