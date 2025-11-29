Various pistachios and pistachio-containing products recalled due to Salmonella Français

Product: Pistachios and pistachio-containing products

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella

Distribution:
Online
Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Ontario
Quebec
Saskatchewan

