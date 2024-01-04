10-year multi-disciplinary oncology partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between Varian and Nova Scotia Health to improve clinical outcomes and drive value across the health system

Commitment of up to $175 million CAD by Nova Scotia Health through the purchase of hardware, software, digital solutions, and services, and contributions to the development of a digital imaging concept

Varian office to be established in Nova Scotia , employing a minimum of 60 full-time employees with a 10-year payroll/rent commitment of $50 million CAD

PALO ALTO, Calif. and HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, and Nova Scotia Health have formed an unprecedented 10-year, $175 million CAD multi-disciplinary oncology partnership (MDOP) designed to deliver value across the Nova Scotia Health system by accelerating the patient journey from screening to survivorship.

Nova Scotia has a population of over 1 million with an incidence of cancer that is above average. Together, Nova Scotia Health and Varian aim to catalyze change and improve survival rates by building the oncology ecosystem of the future. The multi-disciplinary oncology partnership agreement reflects the synergistic value of the Siemens Healthineers and Varian combination, where the combined company is actively working on optimizing patient care across the cancer care pathway by pioneering solutions to enhance workflows, improve efficiencies, and make treatments more precise.

Since December 2022, Varian and Nova Scotia Health have collaborated closely to build the foundation of a unified, connected cancer care network. With this agreement, Nova Scotia Health expands the scope of the previous oncology transformation agreement and will unify oncology patient data across oncology disciplines throughout the entire province by installing a suite of Varian software. From a single source, care teams across the province will possess a more holistic understanding of their patients and gain deeper insights to deliver more personalized care. To enhance adoption of these sophisticated technologies, Nova Scotia care teams will leverage Varian's Advanced Oncology Solutions (AOS) professional services to provide overall cancer operations support and to continue to advance the provincial oncology program.

Furthermore, Nova Scotia Health will upgrade its radiation treatment systems to the state-of-the-art Ethos radiotherapy systems with HyperSight imaging. The Ethos system leverages artificial intelligence with the goal to improve precision and speed during treatment delivery. These products aim to expedite care decisions, enhance precision of treatment, and save patients time during treatment.

The partnership also creates an opportunity for economic growth. Varian will establish a new office in Halifax in the first half of 2024 and has committed $50 million CAD in payroll and rent over the 10 years, providing a minimum of 60 jobs in Nova Scotia over that period. From its Nova Scotia office, Varian will work to develop a digital imaging concept, with feedback from Nova Scotia Health. In addition, Nova Scotia Health will be able to leverage the expertise of Siemens Healthineers in the area of artificial intelligence as an incubator for new products and solutions. If the digital imaging concept is successfully commercialized, Varian will establish an MDOP Innovation Fund for future Nova Scotia Health Innovation Hub projects.

"Fixing healthcare in our province means keeping pace with the latest advancements in technology, equipment, and training," said Premier Tim Houston. "This partnership will foster a future where cancer care is a journey filled with hope, support, and unparalleled advancements."

"We are so impressed with the magnitude and breadth of Nova Scotia Health's ambition to not only stay on the cusp of advances in cancer care but also contribute to creating those advances so that patients can receive better, more effective, more coordinated care," said Arthur Kaindl, Head of Varian. "This agreement brings to life our shared commitment to providing solutions across the cancer care continuum by addressing the needs of clinicians, program leaders, and the patients we all ultimately serve."

Disclaimer: The term "Multi-disciplinary Oncology Partnership" and similar words used in this release does not imply, create, and/or establish a legal partnership or joint venture between Varian and Nova Scotia Health.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy, to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com.

About Siemens Healthineers:

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 71,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €21.7 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

About Nova Scotia Health

Nova Scotia Health is the largest provider of health services in Nova Scotia. Our over 24,000 person workforce provides health care and support services in hospitals, health centres, and community-based programs across the province. www.nshealth.ca

