Vantage Secures Position on the Fortune Crypto Innovators List, Highlighting Cross-Market Trading Innovation

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Vantage, a global multi-asset broker for CFD trading, announced its inclusion on the Fortune Crypto Innovators list. Selected independently by Fortune's editorial department based on its editorial criteria, the list serves as a recognised industry reference point, highlighting companies operating within the digital asset and broader financial ecosystems.

As traditional finance and digital assets continue to converge, navigating the operational and technological complexities of both landscapes requires robust infrastructure. Vantage's selection highlights its capacity to provide access to both sectors, positioning the broker alongside prominent crypto-native businesses and institutional financial participants featured on the list.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Executive Officer at Vantage, commented: "Securing a position on Fortune Crypto Innovators list is a significant milestone that reflects our long-term commitment to operational development and product innovation. In an evolving market landscape, our objective remains providing clients with a functional and transparent trading ecosystem. This recognition from Fortune provides an independent acknowledgement of our global infrastructure and continued development."

The Fortune Crypto Innovators list provides an independent assessment based on Fortune's editorial criteria. As one of the few multi-asset CFD platforms included in the list, this recognition highlights Vantage's ability to connect traditional financial markets--including forex, commodities, and indices--with the evolving digital asset landscape through a single, multi-asset trading platform.

Fortune's long-standing reputation in global business rankings gives this recognition additional relevance for companies operating at the intersection of finance, technology, and digital assets. This recognition provides an independent third-party acknowledgement of Vantage's continuous corporate development and operational capabilities within the multi-asset sector.

Looking forward, as global financial markets become increasingly interconnected, the demand for sophisticated multi-asset brokerage solutions continues to evolve. Vantage remains focused on investing in its core platform infrastructure, risk management tools, and multi-asset liquidity pools to maintain a reliable environment for market participants globally. This ongoing development allows Vantage to support access to a broad range of markets for global participants navigating changing market conditions.

To learn more about the platform and its inclusion in the Fortune Crypto Innovators list, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets is a multi-asset CFD broker offering access to Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds. With over 16 years of experience, Vantage provides a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile app, and a user-friendly trading experience.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. It is not directed at residents of jurisdictions where CFD trading is restricted or prohibited.

SOURCE Vantage

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