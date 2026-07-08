New UAE regulatory milestone reinforces Vantage's long-term commitment to the region

DUBAI, UAE, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Vantage Markets ("Vantage"), a global multi-asset CFD broker, today announced that it has secured its Capital Market Authority (CMA) Category 5 licence in the United Arab Emirates, marking a significant milestone in the brand's long-term growth strategy across the MENA region.

Vantage Secures CMA Category 5 Licence, Strengthening Its MENA Growth Strategy

The regulatory license strengthens Vantage's regional presence in the MENA market. This expansion is a core pillar of Vantage's long-term growth strategy in the Middle East and North Africa. By prioritizing stringent regulatory standards, Vantage seeks to set a benchmark for financial services in the MENA region.

As the UAE continues to accelerate its trajectory as a leading global financial hub, local traders and investors are placing a greater emphasis on the transparency, governance, and security of the platforms they choose. For Vantage, securing this regulatory approval is more than a compliance milestone - it is the bedrock for deeper regional engagement, and meaningful participation in one of the world's most dynamic financial landscapes.

"The UAE is a pivotal market in our global expansion, and securing the CMA Category 5 licence underscores our long-term commitment to the region," said Marc Despallieres, [Global] Chief Executive Officer of Vantage Markets. "As the MENA market continues to mature, traders are looking beyond simple market access. They demand transparency, operational confidence, and responsible support. This milestone allows us to accelerate our growth with market trust at the very center of our approach."

This regulatory achievement arrives as Vantage continues to scale its global footprint through continuous investments in financial technology, product innovation, and comprehensive client education. Across the MENA region, Vantage is dedicated to fostering a highly informed community, seamlessly combining global market access with education-led engagement and a steadfast focus on responsible trading practices.

Vantage's MENA regional strategy is anchored in three core priorities: strengthening local relevance, supporting trader education, and building enduring consumer trust.

With more than 17 years of proven industry experience, Vantage, through the relevant licensed entities, provides global clients with seamless access to contracts for difference (CFDs) across major asset classes - including forex, commodities, indices, shares, and ETFs; all supported by intuitive trading platforms and a client-first ecosystem.

"This is not just a licensing milestone; it is a definitive statement of our long-term intent in the MENA financial market," added Despallieres. "We firmly believe the next chapter of regional growth belongs to firms that effectively combine innovation with regulatory accountability, and that is precisely where Vantage intends to lead."

About Vantage

Vantage Markets is a multi-asset CFD broker offering access to Gold, Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds, offered under the relevant licensed entities under the Vantage Markets brand.

With over 17 years of experience, Vantage provides a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile app, and a user-friendly trading experience.

Vantage Global Financial Services L.L.C is licensed by the United Arab Emirates CMA under Category 5, and acts solely as an introducer and not a broker or counterparty to any trades.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex leveraged products and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Trading CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Availability of products and services described in this release is subject to jurisdictional restrictions and may not be available to residents of certain countries or regions.

SOURCE Vantage

[email protected]