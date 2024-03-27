Vantage Markets' #TradeForHope Campaign Raises Vital Funds for Instituto Claret in Brazil

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Multi-asset broker Vantage Markets ("Vantage") recently concluded its #TradeforHope initiative, dedicated to supporting Instituto Claret, a prominent charity organisation in Brazil.

Instituto Claret is devoted to enhancing the lives of vulnerable communities through a range of initiatives, including programs for child development, family assistance, violence prevention, homeless support, food security, and vocational training. These efforts have a tangible and positive effect on thousands of individuals each month, demonstrating the organisation's unwavering dedication to community welfare.

From March 18th to 22nd, 2024, Vantage held the #TradeForHope initiative, aimed at benefiting Instituto Claret's social programs in Brazil. This global campaign underscores Vantage Markets' firm commitment to its social responsibility.

#TradeforHope witnessed a healthy participation from traders, highlighting the collective determination to support a worthy cause. Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage Markets, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from clients, emphasising the resonance of Instituto Claret's mission with the company's core values. "We are humbled by the warm support from our clients for such a worthy cause," stated Despallieres.

"Instituto Claret's dedication to providing essential services to disadvantaged communities in Brazil resonates deeply with our values. The success of the #TradeForHope initiative reflects the collective commitment of our clients and team towards making a positive impact."

For more information about Instituto Claret, please visit https://www.institutoclaret.org.br

For further information: Media Contact: Gwyneth Yeo, [email protected]