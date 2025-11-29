Vantage Foundation Donates HK$1 Million to Support Residents Affected by Hong Kong Fire

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2025 /CNW/ --Vantage Foundation has donated HK$1 million to support the emergency response and post-disaster reconstruction following the Level 5 fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hong Kong. The fire caused severe damage to multiple households and significantly disrupted the lives of local residents.

The donation has been allocated to locally recognized charitable organizations to provide urgent assistance, including temporary shelter, essential supplies, and mid-term community recovery support.

In addition to financial contributions, representatives from Vantage management and members of the charity team visited the affected area to participate in relief efforts, offering comfort and assistance to residents as they navigate the aftermath of the disaster. This action reflects Vantage's longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility and reinforces our belief that true support comes not only from resources but also from human care and connection.

Vantage stated:

"At Vantage, we believe it is our responsibility to support the community in times of crisis. The Wang Fuk Court fire has deeply affected many families, and we hope this donation will help accelerate their recovery. We are also proud of our team members who proactively visited the site to show their support. Their empathy and solidarity exemplify the core values of our company."

As a platform dedicated to global philanthropic initiatives, Vantage Foundation has long been involved in disaster relief, education, and community programs across Asia and worldwide. Moving forward, the Foundation will continue to monitor the long-term impact of this incident and explore additional ways to support sustained recovery efforts where needed.

