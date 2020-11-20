Transaction significantly expands Vantage's presence in the growing Montreal market

DENVER and MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced it has acquired the hyperscale data center business from Hypertec in Montreal. The transaction expands Vantage's total footprint in the Province of Quebec to 81MW of IT capacity across three campuses.

As a result of the acquisition, Vantage is ideally positioned to benefit from increasing customer demand in the Montreal market. Hypertec's 49MW campus includes 25MW across two existing facilities and 24MW of expansion capacity. The campus, located less than two miles from Vantage's existing 11MW campus in Montreal, sits on 10 acres and will consist of 320,000 square feet once fully developed. Vantage will immediately begin construction of a third facility to complete the campus. The Hypertec data center team has joined Vantage.

"The acquisition of Hypertec enables Vantage to continue capitalizing on Montreal's hyperscale growth given its access to scalable renewable energy, attractive power costs, tax incentives and robust fiber connectivity," said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, Vantage Data Centers. "Since entering the Canadian market in early 2019, Vantage has invested heavily in the region. We have been very impressed by the Hypertec data center team and are excited to welcome them to Vantage."

"Vantage continues making significant investments in the Province of Quebec, and the Hypertec acquisition further cements our position as a leading hyperscale provider in Canada," explained Maxime Guévin, vice president and general manager for Vantage Canada. "This increased capacity positions us to better serve our local and international customers, and we expect Montreal to benefit from the addition of more high-quality jobs and revenue coming into the region."

"This transaction is an important strategic move for Hypertec as we look to further focus our resources and capital on propelling our fast growing core technology product and services businesses forward, as well as on growing new verticals." said Jonathan Ahdoot, Hypertec's chief commercial officer. "This deal also provides our data center business unit the opportunity to grow and scale more quickly as part of Vantage's global platform. We are confident that our colocation customers are in good hands with a company known for its remarkable customer service and operational excellence."

The transaction was funded with equity commitments from Digital Colony Partners and other existing Vantage investors, as well as acquisition debt financing. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

This is Vantage's third acquisition in 2020, including the purchase of Etix Everywhere in February and Next Generation Data (NGD) in July.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across six markets in North America and six markets in Europe, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

For more information, visit www.vantage-dc.com.

About Hypertec

Founded in 1984, Hypertec is a global technology provider that offers a wide range of cutting-edge infrastructure technology products and services which are trusted by leading cloud, communication, financial services, media and entertainment, healthcare, and public sector organizations. Deploying to customers in more than 80 countries worldwide, Hypertec has the unique ability to deliver innovative tailored infrastructure technology solutions at scale and speed, combined with its brand reputation for quality and reliability.

For more information, visit www.hypertec.com.

