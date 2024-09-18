SYDNEY, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets (or "Vantage"), marks its 15th anniversary today, celebrating 15 years of innovating the ultimate* trading machine. Like a well-trained race engineering team, Vantage has spent the last 15 years building and refining its powerful, intuitive trading platforms that integrate cutting-edge technology, to meet the evolving needs of traders worldwide.

Vantage Australia celebrates its 15 year-journey defined by strategic partnership and innovation

To commemorate this milestone, Vantage has unveiled a new gold anniversary logo, symbolising the trust, security and reliability that have defined its journey. From now until the end of the year, clients can look forward to a line-up of exclusive interviews, thrilling videos, and other exciting updates.

Since its incorporation, Vantage has achieved significant milestones that have shaped its growth. The rebranding from VantageFX to Vantage in 2021 marked a pivotal shift, expanding beyond forex to include CFDs on Indices, Shares, Commodities, ETFs, and Bonds. This strategic evolution laid the groundwork for Vantage's rise as a leading multi-asset broker.

In 2022, Vantage entered the world of motorsport sponsorship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation. In the media landscape, the partnership with Bloomberg Media Studios to create "The Vantage View" video series further cemented Vantage's role as a thought leader in financial market trends and intelligence.

Vantage's dedication to enhancing user experience is evident through its integration with TradingView and the recent refresh of its website. Beyond trading, Vantage has also made significant contributions to corporate social responsibility, including supporting UNESCO's education initiatives and making a $100,000 donation to the UNHCR for refugee programs in Australia.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales at Vantage Australia, says, "We're pleased to celebrate this significant milestone. Our 15 year journey has been absolutely remarkable, with a legacy of innovation, growth, excellence and impact. I am looking forward to our exciting next chapter, and will absolutely be bringing our clients along with us for the ride."

