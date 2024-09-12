New fixed income ETF is designed to the meet short-term savings need of investors

VVSG offers AAA-rated high-quality government bonds and treasury bills with a low cost management fee of 0.10%

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the launch of a new high-quality and low-cost domestic fixed income ETF: Vanguard Canadian Ultra-Short Government Bond Index ETF.

"Canadian investors and advisors continue to seek out high-quality and cost-effective ETF solutions to meet short-term savings goals" said Sal D'Angelo, Head of Product, Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. "This ETF provides investors with a diversified portfolio of the highest-quality AAA-rated Canadian government bonds and treasury bills, all with maturities of less than a year.

The Vanguard Group Inc., is one of the world's largest fixed income managers with over $1.8 trillion (USD) in global assets and this new ETF will be subadvised by Vanguard's deeply experienced Fixed Income Group and benefits from the firm's indexing expertise and proven track record.

"We believe investors and advisors can benefit from a low-risk savings option that provides an attractive yield and daily liquidity, backed by our world-class fixed income expertise," added D'Angelo.

Vanguard Canadian Ultra-Short Government Bond Index ETF -TSX:VVSG – The Vanguard Canadian Ultra-Short Government Bond Index ETF seeks to track the Bloomberg Canadian Short Treasury 1-12 month Float Adjusted Index. It invests primarily in public, investment-grade government fixed income securities with maturities of less than 365 days issued in Canada.

This brings the total number of Vanguard ETFs in Canada to 38, with $80 billion (CAD) in Canadian ETF assets under management.

New Vanguard ETF:

ETF TSX Symbol Management Fee1 Vanguard Canadian Ultra-

Short Government Bond

Index ETF VVSG 0.10 %



1The management fee is equal to the fee paid by the Vanguard ETF to Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and does not include applicable taxes

or other fees and expenses of the Vanguard ETF. For any Vanguard ETF which invests in underlying Vanguard fund(s), there shall be no

duplication of management fees chargeable in connection with the Vanguard ETF and its investment in the Vanguard fund(s).

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $110 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $80 billion in assets (as of July 31, 2024) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $9.5 trillion (CAD $13 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.8 trillion (CAD $3.9 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of June 30, 2024). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 423 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

