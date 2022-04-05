Valvoline hits a home run with the Toronto Blue Jays, renewing a multi-year partnership agreement

Marketing alignment continues brand's ongoing commitment to expanding its Canadian footprint

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, today announced a renewal of their partnership agreement between Valvoline™ Canada and the Toronto Blue Jays™.

After teaming up for the first time in 2021, the new multi-year contract extends the relationship, making Valvoline Canada an Official Partner while providing national marketing rights throughout the 2022 season and beyond.

"Valvoline is excited to announce the extension of our Toronto Blue Jays partnership as we take our Original Motor Oil marketing campaign to the next level," said Mark Coxhead, President and GM Valvoline Canada. "The partnership complements our overall marketing mix, extending our reach with Canadian vehicle owners."

Valvoline will be prominently displayed behind home plate during all regular season home games. New for 2022, Valvoline LED signage will be featured in stadium during select home games.

Additionally, the partnership will be supported via an out of home advertising campaign, through digital and social channels, plus print ads in the Toronto Blue Jays™ game day program and yearbook.

"Our first year was fantastic for this high visibility partnership between Valvoline and the Toronto Blue Jays," said David Watts, Head of Retail Sales Valvoline Canada. "But 2022 is looking even better as we elevate our partnership to include new marketing assets and high impact trade promotions that will continue to drive momentum for Valvoline throughout our new multi-year agreement."

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's leading supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

™TORONTO BLUE JAYS and all related marks and designs are trademarks and/or copyright of Blue Jays Baseball Partnership ("RBJBP"). © 2022 RBJBP

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION





Media Relations Investor Relations Michele Gaither Sparks Sean T. Cornett +1 (859) 230-8097 +1 (859) 357-2798 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.