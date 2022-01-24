MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Valtech, a global leader in digital services and business transformation, today announced it has acquired one of Canada's most established Commerce consulting firms, Absolunet, to meet the surge in demand for Commerce and digital experiences.

Valtech adds Absolunet's 300 qualified experts to its growing team of now more than 4,500 strategists, experience designers, marketers, data scientists, creatives and software engineers spanning five continents with more than 50 offices in 18 countries.

This acquisition cements Valtech's position as a dominant player in the Commerce services space as recognized by leading analyst firms.

"Acquiring Absolunet couldn't come at a better time. More than 300 very qualified people are joining the Valtech family at a moment where demand continues to increase for Commerce and integrated digital experiences," says Shannon Ryan, Executive Vice President, North America. "Valtech's clients will benefit from the additional expertise, as we continue to provide end to end Commerce services to the world's leading brands."

Founded in 1999, Absolunet's award-winning Commerce expertise has helped hundreds of brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers bridge the Commerce gap. Absolunet was the first Quebec technology company to achieve government certification for creating and maintaining work-life balance.

"Adding Absolunet to Valtech is the right move and provides an incredible opportunity to continue our development and become the world leader in Commerce," adds Charles Desjardins, Absolunet CEO. "Moreover, our offices around the world give us access to invaluable know-how, a hugely diverse talent pool and the opportunity to work with iconic international brands and organizations. Throughout years of growth, our priority has always been our people, our culture, and creating a unique work environment. The more we got to know Valtech, the more we felt like we had found a long-lost family member. We share Valtech's passion for innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and collaborating to do excellent work for our clients."

Clients, who will be served under the Valtech brand, span a broad range of industries, including Automotive & Aftermarket, Home Improvement & Building Materials, Industrial Health & Safety, CPG, Food & Beverage, Home Décor, HVAC, Sporting Goods and more.

With Absolunet joining, Valtech is reinforcing its leadership on many of the major Commerce platforms in the market, including Adobe, Salesforce, commerce tools, Optimizely, SAP and VTEX. In addition to that, Valtech is further deepening its expertise in enabling businesses to scale their Commerce channels, including customer experience strategy, marketing automation, customer data platforms, data analytics, personalization, merchandising, product information management (PIM), order management (OMS), digital asset management (DAM), and media networks orchestration.

In addition to the 300 Absolunet employees joining Valtech, other positions will be available in Montreal and abroad, including Front-End Developers, Back-End Developers, UI Designers, and many, many others.

Valtech offers a corporate culture based on diversity and international exchanges, thanks to its numerous offices around the world.

About Valtech

Valtech is a global business transformation agency delivering innovation with a purpose. We enable clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital and physical touch points while optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

Valtech is a globally positioned network established in 1993 combining innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives and developers spanning 5 continents with 50+ offices in 18 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States).

While our expertise is experience design, technology and marketing, our passion is in addressing transformational business challenges for our clients. Challenges where we re-imagine the customer journey and build new connected experiences. Challenges where we make data work in this new era and help our clients transform the way they operate.

Our services include strategy consulting, service design, technology services, and optimization of business-critical digital platforms for multichannel Commerce and marketing.

For more information, visit VALTECH.COM

