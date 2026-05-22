SAINT-ALBAN, QC, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Vallée announces the launch of the 4DA5E, a new 5,000 lb articulated rough-terrain forklift that introduces the company's new ultra-compact product line. Engineered for the most demanding material handling applications, the 4DA5E sets a new standard of performance for the mining, forestry and horticultural industries.

Own the Field

The 4DA5E is now the most compact forklift in Vallée's lineup. Featuring four-wheel-drive rough-terrain capability and an articulated frame, it gives operators access to tight workspaces, including shipping containers, enclosed trailers and narrow aisles.

With a 5,000 lb lifting capacity at a 24-inch load center, a three-stage mast offering lift heights of up to 15 feet, and integrated technologies such as an onboard camera and display system that simplifies load handling, the 4DA5E is designed to maintain productivity even in uneven, muddy, snowy or cluttered environments.

"An inadequate forklift can quickly become an operational bottleneck, requiring more complex maneuvering and slowing down work cycles. At Vallée, these realities directly shape the way we develop our equipment," said Benoit Vohl-Darveau, Vice President of Business Development and Co-owner of Vallée.

A Proven Cat® Platform Combined with Vallée's Lifting Expertise

Built on the trusted Caterpillar 906 platform, known for its durability and reliability, the 4DA5E incorporates Vallée's proprietary lifting system to deliver a machine designed for continuous material handling applications. This combination brings together the recognized expertise of two industry leaders: Vallée and Toromont Cat.

A wide range of available options, including Cat® Product Link™ connectivity and a ready-to-use underground mining package, allows the machine to adapt to a variety of operating environments. Backed by responsive after-sales support and streamlined access to Cat® parts, the 4DA5E helps businesses convert avoided downtime into measurable productivity and profitability gains.

Because where others reach their limits, the 4DA5E takes over.

To learn more: discover the 4DA5E!

Download our media kit here.

About Vallée

Since 1956, Vallée has designed and manufactured material handling equipment known for its reliability and durability. Based in Quebec, the company specializes in the design, customization, manufacturing and servicing of forklifts and lifting systems.

SOURCE Vallée

Media Contact: Elizabeth Caron, Vallée Account Manager | Rouillier, Communication Agency, [email protected], 819-701-0492