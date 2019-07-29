Valeo Pharma Warrants To Begin Trading On CSE Under The Symbol VPH.WT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, July 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (the "Company" or "Valeo"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that warrants issued in connection with the previously announced prospectus offering of units of the Company and debt conversion (the "Warrants"), both of which closed on July 25, 2019, will commence trading today on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol VPH.WT.

A total of 8,189,257 Warrants have been issued and each Warrant enables the holder to acquire one Class A share (a "Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.60 per Share, for a period of 36 months from closing. The Warrants expire on July 25, 2022 and the CUSIP is 91915B116.

If at any time, prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the CSE equals or exceeds $1.10 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 15 days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

About Valeo Pharma

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Valeo Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription drug products in Canada. With a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology, Women's Health and Hospital Specialty Products, Valeo Pharma has a growing portfolio of innovative products. The Company has the infrastructure and possesses all the required capabilities to properly advance its products through all stages of registration and commercialization. Valeo Pharma has recently launched Onstryv® (safinamide tablets) in Canada for the treatment of patients suffering from Parkinson's Disease and has entered into a licensing agreement for the exclusive rights to register, distribute and market a low molecular weight heparin biosimilar in Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.valeopharma.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Unless required by law or applicable regulations, Valeo undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.

For further information: Steve Saviuk - President and CEO, (514) 693-8830, saviuk@valeopharma.com; Luc Mainville, Sr Vice-President and CFO, (514) 693-8854, mainville@valeopharma.com; Frederic Dumais - Director Communications and Investor Relations, Phone: 514-782-8803, dumais@valeopharma.com

