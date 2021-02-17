Montreal Heart Institute study to evaluate the ability of hesperidin, the medicinal ingredient in Hesperco™ capsules, to reduce the severity of symptoms and the need for hospitalization in COVID-19 patients



Hesperidin interferes / inhibits 2 key proteins of SARS-CoV-2 necessary for entry and infection of cells, suggesting that hesperidin may disrupt the replication rate of the virus and enable infected patients to build natural immunity



Hesperidin's safety profile and immune-modulatory activity make it a highly promising molecule to intervene at various stages of the COVID-19 infection process



HespercoTM capsules contain 500mg of high purity concentrated hesperidin

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FSE:VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company and its Hesperco™ development partner, Ingenew Pharma Inc. ("Ingenew"), are pleased to announce that HespercoTM capsules, approved by Health Canada for immune support, will be at the core of the Montreal Heart Institute's ("MHI") clinical trial, "The Hesperidin Coronavirus Study".

Hesperco (CNW Group/Valeo Pharma Inc.)

The MHI's study will evaluate the effect of hesperidin on COVID-19 symptoms and its ability to reduce disease severity and the need for hospitalization in patients with COVID-19. The randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled study will enroll 216 confirmed COVID-19 symptomatic patients.

"The immune support properties of hesperidin, the medicinal ingredient contained in HESPERCO™ capsules, and its efficacy against other coronavirus strains are well documented in scientific literature. We are extremely proud to contribute in the fight against the COVID-19 virus with the prestigious MHI and our development partner Ingenew", said Steve Saviuk, Valeo's CEO. "Our involvement in this study aligns well with our vision to build a Canadian anchor pharmaceutical company and continued commitment to provide Canadian healthcare professionals and patients with innovative solutions to improve quality of life".

Commenting on the Montreal Heart Institute's Hesperidin Coronovirus Study, Pierre Laurin, President and CEO of Ingenew, said: "We are pleased that MHI's scientists concur with our scientific findings."

Ingenew's scientists performed an extensive scientific literature review and analysis revealing that hesperidin was one of the few, among hundreds of, chemical entities that have been screened to effectively interfere / hinder with 2 key proteins of SARS-CoV-2 necessary to infect cells, suggesting hesperidin could disrupt the replication rate of the virus.

Mr Laurin added "Although hesperidin can be found in lower concentration in citrus fruits or some natural health products, a much higher hesperidin concentration, such as the one found in Hesperco™, is required to achieve therapeutic benefits".

"With its well documented anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant activity, hesperidin may also provide further protection to the infected subjects by reducing the COVID-19-induced cytokine storm (severe inflammatory response) observed in severe cases. Combined with its safety profile and immune-modulatory activity, hesperidin potentially represents one of the most promising molecules for potentially treating any stage of the COVID-19 infection", concluded Mr. Laurin.

Hesperco™ capsules will soon be available in major health care retailers across the country and are available now for online ordering through our dedicated website, www.hesperco.com, as well at www.amazon.ca.

About HespercoTM

HespercoTM capsules contain 500mg of Valeo's unique hesperidin formulation and are available in bottles of 60 capsules. Hesperidin is a flavonoid with powerful antioxidant properties that help support the immune system.

AboutThe Hesperidin Coronavirus Study

To access more information regarding The Hesperidin Coronavirus Study clinical trial with the Montreal Heart Institute and scientific literature on the ability of hesperidin to reduce the severity of illness and requirement for hospitalization in COVID-19, please visit:

https://ingenewpharma.com/hesperidin-clinical-trial/

About Ingenew Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ingenew Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs and serving patients and families affected by serious and debilitating illness. Its primary therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, neurology, urology and dermatology. Ingenew's current research and development efforts are evaluating proprietary preparations and delivery systems designed to improve the clinical efficacy and reduce toxicity and side effects associated with standard of care. At Ingenew Pharma, we leverage the extensive and successful track record of our scientists and apply adaptive-creative research and development principles to advance tangible and affordable medical solutions, Hesperco™ being a good example. Hesperco™ is a trade mark owned by Ingenew Pharma and used by Valeo Pharma under a license agreement. (www.ingenewpharma.com).

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

