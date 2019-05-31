Valentine Gold Project - Public Comments Invited Français
May 31, 2019, 12:55 ET
OTTAWA, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) has commenced a federal environmental assessment for the proposed Valentine Gold Project, located 55 kilometres southwest of Millertown in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on which aspects of the environment may be affected by this project and what should be examined during the environmental assessment, as detailed in the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Guidelines. Comments received will be taken into consideration in finalizing the EIS Guidelines before issuing them to the proponent, Marathon Gold Corporation.
This is the second of four opportunities for the public to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.
All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by June 30, 2019 to:
Valentine Gold Project
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
301-10 Barters Hill
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador A1C 6M1
Telephone: 709-725-2725
Email: CEAA.Valentine.ACEE@canada.ca
For further information: Allison Storey, Communications Officer, Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, 613-404-8349, Allison.Storey@canada.ca
