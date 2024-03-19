Vail Resorts Launches My Epic Gear Membership for 2024/25 Season as Company is Named Among 'World's Most Innovative' by Fast Company

New ultimate gear membership gives skiers and riders all the benefits of gear ownership, but with more choice, lower cost and no hassle

Limited number of memberships available for the 2024/25 winter season across 12 world-class mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge , Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain and Stowe

Fast Company names Vail Resorts among World's Most Innovative Companies in recognition of dedication to ongoing innovation including My Epic Gear's re-imagination of the gear experience

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, Vail Resorts launched My Epic Gear membership sales for the 2024/25 season across 12 North American mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, and more. Available for the whole family, this membership program reimagines gear ownership and gear rental, with more choice, lower cost and no hassle.

My Epic Gear memberships unlock access to over 60 of the most popular and latest ski and snowboard models, with free in-resort delivery or free daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off. The entire membership experience, from gear selection to boot fit to personalized recommendations to delivery, is available at members' fingertips in the My Epic app. Memberships are limited for the 2024/25 winter season, and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Having the right gear is essential to the experience of every skier and rider, however, the traditional model of gear ownership and gear rental has not changed in decades," said Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch. "My Epic Gear reimagines gear ownership and gear rental, providing more choice, lower cost and no hassle. Travelers no longer have to haul their equipment cross-country; frequent skiers and riders can try the latest gear and get different gear for different conditions; and for kids, their gear grows with them."

My Epic Gear members can:

Access over 60 of the most popular and latest 2024/25 ski and snowboard models from 13 leading brands, including Salomon, Burton, and Rossignol.

Try a different model of ski or snowboard any day – such as powder skis – and receive personalized gear recommendations based upon experience level, conditions, and the latest equipment choices.

Select a favorite model of ski or snowboard at the beginning of a season and, with a 7-day advanced reservation, get that model any day of the season, fully tuned.

Include boots with personalized insoles and the latest BOA performance fit system – or bring their own boots.

Choose free in-resort delivery or daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off to spend less time carrying gear and more time on the mountain.

Manage the entire gear experience in the My Epic app, from gear selection to boot fit to delivery.

Spend less than owning or renting premium gear.

My Epic Gear memberships are available to any guests, adults and children over 3-years old, for the 2024/25 North American winter season across 12 mountain resorts: Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Heavenly, Northstar, Stowe, Okemo and Mount Snow.

In recognition of the company's continued innovation, Fast Company today named Vail Resorts one of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 for "launching a first-of-its-kind ski gear membership program." This year's list shines a spotlight on companies that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations, setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.

Additional Membership Details

Pricing: Adult and child memberships cost $50 for the 2024/25 season and unlock access to a $55 daily use fee for adults (ages 13 and up) and a $45 daily use fee for children (ages 3 through 12). Members can choose to bring their own boots, saving $10 per day off their daily use fee for adults and $5 per day for children, provided their boots pass a quick visual inspection. All members may also add a helmet for $10 per day.

How the Membership Works:

Join : Purchase a membership in the My Epic app or at myepicgear.com. Login to set up your member profile within the app and personalize your experience. Memberships are limited, and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

: Purchase a membership in the My Epic app or at myepicgear.com. Login to set up your member profile within the app and personalize your experience. Memberships are limited, and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserve : Make and modify your gear reservations at your fingertips in the My Epic app.

: Make and modify your gear reservations at your fingertips in the My Epic app. Gear up and go: Get your gear where and when you want it – delivered in-resort or use daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off.

Gear Brands: My Epic Gear memberships unlock access to over 60 of the most popular and latest 2024/25 ski and snowboard models from 13 leading brands.

Skis : Atomic, Salomon, K2, Blizzard, Rossignol, Stöckli, Nordica and Völkl

: Atomic, Salomon, K2, Blizzard, Rossignol, Stöckli, Nordica and Völkl Snowboards : Burton Snowboards, Lib Tech, Salomon, Jones Snowboards, Ride Snowboards and CAPiTA

: Burton Snowboards, Lib Tech, Salomon, Jones Snowboards, Ride Snowboards and CAPiTA Boots: Gear reservations also include boots with personalized insoles and the latest BOA performance fit system. Members can also choose to bring their own boots.

A limited number of selected Epic Pass Holders piloted My Epic Gear at Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone during the 2023/24 winter season.

Epic Passes On Sale for 2024/25 Season

While guests do not need to be an Epic Pass Holder to become a My Epic Gear member, Epic Passes for the 2024/25 season are now on sale at the lowest price of the year and with the most benefits. Launching at $982 and including 10 Buddy Tickets and six Ski with a Friend Tickets, the Epic Pass unlocks unlimited, unrestricted access to the best skiing and riding around the world. Compare all Epic Pass offerings, including Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and regional Passes, on the Epic Pass website.

