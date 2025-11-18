The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and DevMeta initiate a promising new partnership

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Dév Méta are joining forces in a new partnership and announcing the launch of the VAIA real-estate project, a rental residential complex of 305 apartments located at 2535 Curé-Labelle Boulevard, in the Chomedey district of Laval.

VAIA real estate project in Laval (CNW Group/Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ)

VAIA is part of a development that will ultimately include 610 units built in two phases, with the first phase scheduled for delivery in March 2027. VAIA meets the strong rental demand in Laval and offers a contemporary, accessible, and well-designed living environment. VAIA is aimed at young professionals, modern families, and active retirees. Located in the heart of Chomedey, this new project provides quick access to major highways A440 and A15, public transit, and a wide range of shops and services such as Carrefour Laval, Centropolis, pharmacies, supermarkets, restaurants, and numerous green spaces--everything to make life easier for future residents.

A name that inspires renewal

The name VAIA was chosen for its soft, fluid, and contemporary sound. Easy to pronounce, the name evokes movement, momentum, and renewal, while subtly nodding to the history of the site, which was formerly home to the Centre de quilles 440 from 1990 to 2023.

Quotes

"Our partnership with Dév Méta comes naturally. Their approach, which integrates ESG practices and cutting-edge technologies, their ability to deliver projects, and their attention to detail resonate with our mission to contribute to Québec's economic development through responsible real-estate projects."

Martin Raymond,

President and Chief Executive Officer, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Dév Méta share a common vision: to build sustainable, inclusive, and well-designed living environments. This partnership is founded on aligned values: innovation, rigor, commitment to the community, and responsible development."

Luc Quenneville,

President, Dév Méta

Project overview – VAIA

Refined architecture and minimalist aesthetic

Phase 1: 305 rental apartments spread across buildings from 6 to 15 storeys

Apartments ranging from studio to three bedrooms

Common areas: lounge, outdoor pool, fitness room

Underground parking

An evolving vision Phase 1, entirely rental, will be followed by Phase 2, which could include both condominium and rental units, depending on market needs. This flexibility allows the project to adapt to the aspirations of future residents and trends in the real-estate sector. Construction has already begun, with Phase 1 scheduled for delivery in March 2027.

There will be 610 units ultimately.

Location feat ures

Located in the heart of Chomedey

Quick access to major highways A440 and A15, public transit, and a wide range of shops and services: Carrefour Laval Centropolis pharmacies supermarkets restaurants green spaces



About Dév Méta

Dév Méta is a Québec-based real estate developer recognized for its innovative, sustainable, and people-focused projects. Through intelligent design, efficient management, and optimized marketing, its real estate developments benefit both investors and future occupants.

About Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ drives economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable real estate projects in partnership with leading industry players. The Fonds immobilier backs projects in the residential, office, retail, institutional and industrial sectors and espousing a sustainable development approach. As of June 30, 2025, it had 26 projects worth $4.1 billion in development or construction; 84 properties totalling 6,412 residential rental units under management; and 5 million sq. ft. of industrial land for development. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council – Québec division.

