Vaco Continues Exponential Growth with Expansion into Montréal

Global Talent & Solutions Firm to Support the City's Growing Industries and Workforce

NASHVILLE, TN, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Vaco, a premier talent & solutions firm serving 40+ markets around the globe, announced today their expansion into Montréal, Quebec, Canada.

Vaco provides local boutique level service with global reach in the areas of consulting, consultative project resources, permanent placement, executive search and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include technology, accounting, finance, healthcare IT, operations, administration and managed services. Vaco's ability to serve clients globally has been steadily expanding, entering into six new markets during the past 18 months.

"Vaco endeavors to be the most consultative, relationship driven organization in our industry," said Jerry Bostelman, Vaco Co-Founder and CEO. "It is thrilling to enter a vibrant, entrepreneurial market like Montréal that values that, and with a team that absolutely exudes it."

The Montréal office will be led by Managing Partner, Sean Bartunek and the founding partners, Eloi Poudrier, Sebastien Lamarche and Olivier Moureaux. They have been leading the Montréal market in the field of technology recruitment for the past 15 years.

"We are excited to create what will become the premier IT and financial recruiting agency in Montréal" said Sean Bartunek. "Vaco has a clear history of attracting the best talent and giving them the tools and freedom to be the best they can be. Our goal for next year is to double our team to 40 recruiters, allowing us to serve the very best talent in our industry."

Montréal International, Greater Montréal's economic promotion agency, has supported Vaco's expansion. "Recruitment is the cornerstone of every company's success. Vaco will play a vital role in providing companies a competitive edge for the recruitment of skilled workers both locally and internationally and in fueling the growth of Greater Montréal's innovation hubs with top talent," said Hubert Bolduc, President and CEO of Montréal International.

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of executive search, consulting, permanent placement, and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include accounting, finance, technology, healthcare IT, operations, administration and international managed services. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve over 40 markets across the globe, 1,000 employees, 5,000 consultants and $750M in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 13 years and was named to Forbes' 2018 & 2019 Lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms. To learn more, visit www.vaco.com.

