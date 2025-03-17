USW ratifies new collective bargaining agreement with CPKC

CALGARY, AB, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today said that United Steelworkers (USW), representing approximately 600 clerical and intermodal employees in Canada, has ratified a new four-year collective agreement.

"We are pleased to have received strong support for another collective agreement, the third in Canada reached this year at the bargaining table providing long-term labor stability, increased wages and improved benefits for thousands of CPKC employees across the country," said CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel. "With this agreement and ratification, made possible through collaboration with the United Steelworkers, our railroaders remain focused on continuing to safely and efficiently serve our customers, moving Canada's supply chain and supporting the North American economy."

This is the third new collective agreement ratified this year by CPKC employees in Canada. Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division representing approximately 2,300 engineering services employees in Canada and Unifor representing approximately 1,200 mechanical employees both ratified new four-year collective agreements in February.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

Contacts: Media - [email protected]; Investment Community - Chris De Bruyn, 403-319-3591, [email protected]