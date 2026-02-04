USG Corporation Announces CEO Transition as Christopher Griffin to Retire and Chris Macey Is Named Next CEO

CEO Christopher Griffin will retire June 30, 2026 after more than 30 years at USG Corporation.

USG's Board of Directors and owner Knauf Group have appointed Christopher Macey as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026.

Mr. Griffin and Mr. Macey will work closely over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition and continued operational excellence.

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- USG Corporation, North America's leading building materials manufacturer, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christopher Griffin will retire later this year after more than 30 years of service to USG. Concurrent with this news, USG's Board of Directors and owner Knauf Group, have appointed Christopher Macey--currently USG's Chief Operating Officer (COO)--as President and CEO, effective April 1, 2026.

Celebrating a Legacy of Leadership as USG Approaches its 125th Year

USG Corporation has appointed Christopher Macey as its next President and CEO, effective April 1, 2026. Currently serving as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Macey brings 30 years of building materials experience and has held leadership roles across USG's North American operations for two decades.

Mr. Griffin's retirement marks the conclusion of a distinguished career spanning more than 35 years in the building materials industry, including over 30 years with USG Corporation and its subsidiaries. Since his appointment as CEO in 2019 following the company's acquisition by Knauf Group, Mr. Griffin has overseen a period of historic growth, industry-leading innovation and consistent operational excellence across North America.

"It has been the honor of my professional life to lead USG and work alongside the most talented team in the industry," said Christopher Griffin, outgoing President and CEO of USG Corporation. "Since I joined nearly three decades ago, we have lived up to our reputation for innovation while investing in our people, modernizing our facilities, and being the best and easiest building materials manufacturer to do business with for our customers. As we approach USG's 125th anniversary, I am proud of what we have accomplished together and am confident the company is well positioned for its next chapter of growth over the next century."

Under Mr. Griffin's leadership, USG successfully navigated its transition to a privately held company under Knauf ownership, while significantly expanding its market-leading positions in wallboard and ceilings. His tenure has been defined by a "customer-first" philosophy and a commitment to safety and employee engagement that has consistently surpassed industry benchmarks.

"On behalf of the Knauf family and USG's Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank Mr. Griffin for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to our people, our customers and our performance. He leaves the company well positioned for the future," said Dr. Uwe Knotzer, General Partner of Knauf Group. "We warmly welcome Christopher Macey as USG's next President and CEO and look forward to working with him to build on our momentum and continue delivering for customers and communities across North America."

A Leader for the Next Chapter

Mr. Macey brings more than 30 years of experience in the building materials industry and a strong record of operational leadership and commercial execution. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at USG, where he led the company's manufacturing, supply chain and digital transformation initiatives. Previously, Mr. Macey served in several senior leadership roles, leading CGC (Canada) and USG Mexico/LATAM, and more recently, as including President of USG's Gypsum Division.

In his new role as President and CEO, Mr. Macey will be responsible for driving USG's strategic priorities, including continued investment in manufacturing, customer service excellence and talent development across the business.

Incoming President and CEO, Christopher Macey said: "USG's rich history and reputation for excellence are well known in our sector. I am grateful for the strong foundation Chris Griffin and the USG team have established, and I look forward to working together as we continue to serve our customers and innovate for the future."

Additional Quotes

"The appointment of Chris Macey as CEO ensures that our relationship-first approach to business remains our top priority. Chris has been a vital partner to our Latin American operations for years. His transition to President and CEO of USG is a win for our customers and our people, and we are excited to keep winning together under his leadership." -- Fernando Fernandez, President, USG LATAM

"Chris Macey's deep history with the Canadian business gives our team at CGC immense confidence as he takes on this new role as President and CEO of USG Corporation. Having led the Canadian business himself, Mr. Macey understands our unique customer needs in the market. We look forward to building on the momentum established under Christopher Griffin's leadership and continuing our growth across Canada." -- Steve Youngblut, President, CGC Inc.

About USG Corporation

USG Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of building products and innovative solutions, is the parent company of CGC and USG LATAM. Headquartered in Chicago, we serve construction markets around the world with wall, ceiling, flooring, sheathing and roofing products that enable our customers to build the outstanding spaces where people live, work and play. For additional information, visit usg.com.

About Knauf Group

The Knauf Group is the parent company of USG. As a global manufacturer of building materials and construction systems, Knauf employs more than 42,000 employees across 300+ production facilities and sales organizations in 90+ countries. For more information, visit: knauf.com/en.

