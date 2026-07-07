US International Trade Commission's (US ITC) determination confirmed, banning Innoscience's patent-infringing GaN products from U.S. market

MUNICH, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Final Determination issued by the Full Commission of the U.S. International Trade Commission (US ITC) on 7 May 2026 is upheld after the conclusion of the Presidential Review Period. This confirms that Innoscience infringes an Infineon patent concerning GaN technology, resulting in import and sales bans against Innoscience.

"This decision once again highlights the robustness of Infineon's intellectual property. It reinforces our commitment to actively protect Infineon's patent portfolio and uphold fair competition in the industry," says Johannes Schoiswohl, Senior Vice President and Head of GaN Systems Business Line at Infineon. "With our industry-leading 300-millimeter GaN manufacturing, we are uniquely positioned to scale innovation and deliver the performance, quality, and cost advantages that our customers need to accelerate decarbonization and digitalization."

This final ITC decision adds to a growing series of rulings in Infineon's favor concerning its GaN intellectual property. In parallel disputes in Germany, the Munich District Court (Landgericht München I) already found in August 2025, in June 2026 and beginning of July 2026 that Innoscience infringes three patents and one utility model by Innoscience. The rulings of the German court prohibit Innoscience from importing, selling, and marketing patent-infringing products in Germany. Furthermore, the court has ordered Innoscience to pay damages to Infineon.

GaN plays a pivotal role in enabling high-performance and energy-efficient power systems in a broad range of applications, including renewable energy systems, data centers, industrial automation, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Infineon is a leading integrated device manufacturer (IDM) in the GaN market with the industry's broadest IP portfolio, comprising approximately 450 GaN patent families. GaN plays a pivotal role in enabling high-performance and energy-efficient power systems in a broad range of applications, including renewable energy systems, AI data centers, industrial automation, and electric vehicles (EVs). With higher power density, faster switching speeds, and lower power losses, GaN semiconductors enable smaller designs, reducing energy consumption and heat generation. As a leader in power systems, Infineon is mastering all three relevant materials: silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

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SOURCE Infineon Technologies AG